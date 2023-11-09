Devine century powers Scorchers to pivotal win against Heat

Scorchers captain also takes two wickets with the ball after Mooney chipped in with a fifty

Perth Scorchers 192 for 3 (Devine 106, Mooney 50, Hancock 1-26) beat Brisbane Heat 153 (Redmayne 53, Cleary 3-27, Devine 2-33) by 39 runs

Captain Sophie Devine blazed a century before taking two wickets in a domination of Brisbane Heat as Perth Scorchers claimed a pivotal WBBL victory at Allan Border Field.

After being sent in, Scorchers' imposing total of 192 for 3 was built on Devine's blistering 106 from 62 deliveries in her fourth WBBL century. She capitalised on ragged Heat fielding after being dropped three times. Devine batted through the innings having earlier compiled a seventh century partnership with Beth Mooney

After being left to rue such a sloppy fielding effort, Heat still maintained confidence having almost chased down 205 against Sydney Thunder in their last match.

Opener Grace Harris, who is coming off a record 136 not out, loomed as the key wicket. She hit a boundary against teenaged quick Chloe Ainsworth on her fourth delivery before falling lbw next ball after being struck on the foot by an inswinging yorker that appeared to be missing the stumps.

Devine in the next over continued her starring role to remove Amelia Kerr with a return catch and then almost dismissed Mignon du Preez, who was dropped by wicketkeeper Mooney in a diving, one-handed effort.

Du Preez threatened to make Scorchers pay until she holed out on 22 to quick Piepa Cleary as Heat slumped to 57 for 3. It wasn't long before Devine was back in the action with the wicket of Charli Knott and Heat never threatened despite an attractive half-century from Georgia Redmayne

The result leaves the teams locked on 5-3 records as Scorchers rebounded impressively after a last-ball home defeat to Adelaide Strikers.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's season debut against Strikers had meant a reshuffle for Scorchers' top-order batting with Devine moving back to her customary role as an opener alongside Mooney having previously batted at four.

Devine and Mooney again showed their liking for batting together, but they had to initially counter seam movement from quick Nicola Hancock in a cautious start.

Hancock reverted to a short-pitched length, but the plan backfired with Devine executing the pull shot superbly to smack a couple of boundaries in the third over.

She sought an aggressive approach against the spinners and used her feet with confidence. Devine unleashed brutal power in contrast to a scratchy Mooney, who wisely focused on turning the strike over.

Devine decided to put the foot down after the drinks break and she lived dangerously, but was dropped by Georgia Voll at long-on off left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen.

Jonassen's frustrations grew when Devine smashed the next delivery for a boundary and she shortly after whacked another through midwicket to notch her half-century in style.

Having scored the most power surge runs in the competition, Devine was unstoppable after it was taken in the 14th over as Mooney also registered her half-century with a boundary.

But Mooney was dismissed on the next ball after a delivery from Hancock thumped into her pads and fell onto the stumps. Sciver-Brunt was promoted to three, but completely overshadowed by a rampaging Devine who clubbed a six off Jonassen over long-on to complete her century.