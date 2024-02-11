Johnson replaces injured Abbott, West Indies again opt to bowl

The visitors have named an unchanged XI as they aim to keep the series alive

West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia

Captain Rovman Powell won the toss and again elected to bowl as an unchanged West Indies look to keep the T20I series alive against Australia at a warm Adelaide Oval.

Despite his attack struggling after bowling first in the series-opening loss in Hobart, Powell has stuck with the blueprint in expected ideal batting conditions. West Indies conceded 213 for 7 at Bellerive Oval, but their full-strength team almost hauled in the target.

Bowling allrounder Sean Abbott, who in game one became the first Australia player to take four catches in T20Is, has been ruled out of the remainder of the three-match series after suffering a shoulder injury in Hobart.

He has been replaced by hometown hero Spencer Johnson with the left-arm quick playing his first international match in Australia after debuting late last year. Johnson starred for Brisbane Heat in their BBL triumph this season and was player-of-the-final after a four-wicket haul against Sydney Sixers.

West Indies are aiming to snap a 31-year drought in Adelaide against Australia across formats.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Josh Inglis, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5, Marcus Stoinis, 6 Tim David, 7 Matthew Wade (wk), 8 Adam Zampa, 9 Spencer Johnson, 10 Jason Behrendorff, 11 Josh Hazlewood