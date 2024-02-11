'There was no appeal' - Australia denied run out in bizarre scenes

Briefly there were heated scenes when replays showed Joseph well short of his ground with the home side insisting they had appealed

Australia argue with umpire Gerard Abood after a run out was given not out because they did not appeal • Getty Images

Australia were denied a run out in bizarre circumstances during the closing stages of the second T20I against West Indies in Adelaide when umpire Gerard Abood ruled they had not appealed.

In the 19th over, Alzarri Joseph drove to cover and ran. Mitchell Marsh collected the ball and threw it to Spencer Johnson who broke the stumps. There was very little excitement from the fielders, with Johnson immediately making his way back to his mark and Marsh looking frustrated he had not made a direct hit.

On the TV coverage, Abood can be heard saying, seemingly to the TV umpire over his radio: "No appeal."

The replay was then shown on the big screen with Joseph clearly out of his ground and the Australians started to celebrate, but Abood stood by his view there was no appeal and it could not now be made.

The players started to gather around Abood, who said: "Stop, stop, stop…there was no appeal."

Tim David could be heard insisting he had appealed. Tempers started to fray, with one voice heard saying "this is ridiculous." David Warner could be heard saying, "it's an umpire error."

With the players remonstrating, Abood says: "Can we get on with the game, guys…guys we are getting into real poor territory."

Eventually, Johnson sent down the next delivery and the game drew to its conclusion.

Law 31.3, timing of appeals, states: "For an appeal to be valid, it must be made before the bowler begins his/her run-up or, if there is no run-up, his/her bowling action to deliver the next ball, and before Time has been called."

There is no specific reference to an appeal coming after a replay has been shown on the big screen, although there are protocols around replays not going onto the screen for appeals that may involve the DRS until the 15 seconds have elapsed.

There was an occurrence in the recent Australia-South Africa women's ODI series where Australia were denied the chance to review an lbw against Chloe Tryon because the replay had already been put on the screen.