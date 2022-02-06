Rohit Sharma, India's new full-time ODI captain, won the toss in their 1000th ODI, and decided to chase, hoping to capitalise on the dew in the evening. India were forced to make changes from their last ODI with injuries and Covid-19 cases in the camp, leaving them with an opportunity to look at a new approach at the top of the order. Ishan Kishan came in as opener, and Deepak Hooda got a debut in the absence of KL Rahul, away for a personal commitment.

India resisted bringing together the wristspin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, instead going with the option of Washington Sundar, who can also bat at No. 7. Washington himself was making a comeback from injury. Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna were India's three fast bowlers.

West Indies welcomed back Kemar Roach to their XI. Fabian Allen and Darren Bravo made comebacks too, and opener Brandon King got his first ODI in over two years.

West Indies 1 Shai Hope (wk), 2 Brandon King, 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Shamarh Brooks, 5 Nicholas Pooran, 6 Kieron Pollard (capt), 7 Jason Holder, 8 Fabian Allen, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Kemar Roach

India 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Rishabh Pant (wk), 5 Suryakumar Yadav, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Prasidh Krishna