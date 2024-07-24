Matches (12)
Bangladesh opt to bat in quest for semi-final spot

Bangladesh's qualification for the semis will also depend on how Thailand fare against SL later in the day

Hemant Brar
Hemant Brar
24-Jul-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Mahirah Izzati Ismail broke the 64-run stand for the second wicket, Sri Lanka vs Malaysia, Women's Asia Cup, Dambulla, July 22, 2024

Malaysia are searching for their first win in this Asia Cup  •  Asian Cricket Council

Bangladesh chose to bat vs Malaysia
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against Malaysia as they look to get one step closer to the semi-final spot in Asia Cup 2024.
After losing to Sri Lanka in their opening game, Bangladesh bounced back with a seven-wicket win over Thailand to stay in contention for the knockouts. A win here will take them to second place on the points table but their qualification will depend on how Thailand fare against Sri Lanka later in the day.
"The wicket looks so good and we want to put a total on the board," Sultana said at the toss. Bangladesh "rested" Marufa Akter and brought in the experienced Jahanara Alam.
Malaysia, too, wanted to bat first but will have to chase now. They made two changes, leaving out Dhanusri Muhunan and Amalin Sorfina and bringing in Nur Aishah and Irdina Beh Nabil.
Despite losing both their games so far, Malaysia have an outside chance of making the semi-finals. For that, they need to beat Bangladesh by a big margin and hope Sri Lanka do the same to Thailand.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Ishma Tanjim, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Rabeya Khan, 7 Shorna Akter, 8 Rumana Ahmed, 9 Nahida Akter, 10 Jahanara Alam, 11 Sabikun Nahar Jesmin
Malaysia 1 Winifred Duraisingam (capt), 2 Wan Julia (wk), 3 Elsa Hunter, 4 Nur Aishah, 5 Mahirah Izzati Ismail, 6 Ainna Hamizah Hashim, 7 Aina Najwa, 8 Aisya Eleesa, 9 Irdina Beh Nabil, 10 Suabika Manivannan, 11 Nur Izzatul Syafiqa
Hemant Brar is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

Mas Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Ainna Hamizah Hashim
caught02
Wan Julia
bowled1125
Elsa Hunter
caught2023
WA Duraisingam
bowled816
Mahirah Izzati Ismail
not out29
Aina Najwa
not out22
Extras(w 5)
Total48(4 wkts; 12.5 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W33063.615
PAK-W32141.102
NEP-W3122-2.042
UAE-W3030-2.780
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W22044.243
THA-W21120.098
BAN-W2112-0.024
MAL-W2020-4.150
Full Table