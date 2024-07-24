Bangladesh opt to bat in quest for semi-final spot

Bangladesh's qualification for the semis will also depend on how Thailand fare against SL later in the day

Bangladesh chose to bat vs Malaysia

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and opted to bat against Malaysia as they look to get one step closer to the semi-final spot in Asia Cup 2024.

After losing to Sri Lanka in their opening game, Bangladesh bounced back with a seven-wicket win over Thailand to stay in contention for the knockouts. A win here will take them to second place on the points table but their qualification will depend on how Thailand fare against Sri Lanka later in the day.

"The wicket looks so good and we want to put a total on the board," Sultana said at the toss. Bangladesh "rested" Marufa Akter and brought in the experienced Jahanara Alam

Malaysia, too, wanted to bat first but will have to chase now. They made two changes, leaving out Dhanusri Muhunan and Amalin Sorfina and bringing in Nur Aishah and Irdina Beh Nabil.

Despite losing both their games so far, Malaysia have an outside chance of making the semi-finals. For that, they need to beat Bangladesh by a big margin and hope Sri Lanka do the same to Thailand.

Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Ishma Tanjim, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Rabeya Khan, 7 Shorna Akter, 8 Rumana Ahmed, 9 Nahida Akter, 10 Jahanara Alam, 11 Sabikun Nahar Jesmin