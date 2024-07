Thailand bat, Jesmin debuts for Bangladesh

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana wanted to bat first too, in a must-win game for her side after they lost to Sri Lanka in their opener. They made three changes to their XI - left-arm spinner Sabikun Nahar Jesmin was handed an international cap, while the experienced legspin-bowling allrounder Rumana Ahmed, who last played a T20I in February 2023, and opener Murshida Khatun returned to the side. Rubya Haider, Sultana Khatun and Shorifa Khatun were left out.