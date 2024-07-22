Matches (7)
WCL 2 (1)
Asia Cup (1)
TNPL (1)
ENG v WI (1)
MLC (2)
BAN-A vs PAK-A (1)
Live
8th Match, Group B (N), Dambulla, July 22, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
PrevNext
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
96/9
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
(1.4/20 ov, T:97) 13/0

BAN Women need 84 runs in 110 balls.Stats view

Current RR: 7.80
 • Required RR: 4.58
forecasterWin Probability:BAN-W 81.29%THA-W 18.71%
Thailand bat, Jesmin debuts for Bangladesh

Thailand made one change, with offspinner Suninda Chaturongrattana replacing opener Nannaphat Chaihan

Srinidhi Ramanujam
22-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
Nahida Akter took 3 for 12 in her four overs, Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2024, Group B, Dambulla, July 20, 2024

Bangladesh are in a must-win situation after losing their opening game against Sri Lanka  •  ACC

Toss Thailand chose to bat vs Bangladesh
Thailand's young captain Thipatcha Putthawong won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup game in Dambulla.
Thailand made one change to the side that beat Malaysia with offspinner Suninda Chaturongrattana replacing opener Nannaphat Chaihan. A win today will help Thailand inch closer to the semi-finals. Putthawong said she wanted her batters to continue the good work from their last game, when they defended 133 against Malaysia.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana wanted to bat first too, in a must-win game for her side after they lost to Sri Lanka in their opener. They made three changes to their XI - left-arm spinner Sabikun Nahar Jesmin was handed an international cap, while the experienced legspin-bowling allrounder Rumana Ahmed, who last played a T20I in February 2023, and opener Murshida Khatun returned to the side. Rubya Haider, Sultana Khatun and Shorifa Khatun were left out.
Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I this year, and have lost all their nine games.
Thailand: 1 Nattaya Boochatham, 2 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), 3 Suwanan Khiaoto, 4 Phannita Maya, 5 Chanida Sutthiruang, 6 Rosenan Kanoh, 7 Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), 8 Suninda Chaturongrattana, 9 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 10 Suleeporn Laomi 11 Aphisara Suwanchonrathi.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilhara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Ishma Tanjim, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Shorna Akter, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Rumana Ahmed, 9 Nahida Akter, 10 Sabikun Nahar Jesmin, 11 Marufa Akter.
Srinidhi Ramanujam is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
BAN-W 81.29%
THA-WBAN-W
100%50%100%THA-W InningsBAN-W Innings

Current Over 2 • BAN-W 13/0

BAN-W needed 84 runs from 110 balls
BAN Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Dilara Akter
not out137
Murshida Khatun
not out03
Total13(0 wkts; 1.4 ovs)
Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPTNRR
IND-W22043.386
PAK-W21120.409
NEP-W2112-0.819
UAE-W2020-2.870
Group B
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SL-W22044.243
THA-W11021.100
BAN-W1010-1.091
MAL-W2020-4.150
Full Table