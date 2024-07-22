Thailand bat, Jesmin debuts for Bangladesh
Toss Thailand chose to bat vs Bangladesh
Thailand's young captain Thipatcha Putthawong won the toss and opted to bat against Bangladesh in the Women's Asia Cup game in Dambulla.
Thailand made one change to the side that beat Malaysia with offspinner Suninda Chaturongrattana replacing opener Nannaphat Chaihan. A win today will help Thailand inch closer to the semi-finals. Putthawong said she wanted her batters to continue the good work from their last game, when they defended 133 against Malaysia.
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana wanted to bat first too, in a must-win game for her side after they lost to Sri Lanka in their opener. They made three changes to their XI - left-arm spinner Sabikun Nahar Jesmin was handed an international cap, while the experienced legspin-bowling allrounder Rumana Ahmed, who last played a T20I in February 2023, and opener Murshida Khatun returned to the side. Rubya Haider, Sultana Khatun and Shorifa Khatun were left out.
Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I this year, and have lost all their nine games.
Thailand: 1 Nattaya Boochatham, 2 Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), 3 Suwanan Khiaoto, 4 Phannita Maya, 5 Chanida Sutthiruang, 6 Rosenan Kanoh, 7 Thipatcha Putthawong (capt), 8 Suninda Chaturongrattana, 9 Onnicha Kamchomphu, 10 Suleeporn Laomi 11 Aphisara Suwanchonrathi.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilhara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Ishma Tanjim, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt, wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Shorna Akter, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Rumana Ahmed, 9 Nahida Akter, 10 Sabikun Nahar Jesmin, 11 Marufa Akter.
