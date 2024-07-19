Nepal bowl in Women's Asia Cup opener against UAE

Nepal chose to bowl vs UAE

Nepal were returning to the competition for the first time since 2016, after finishing the ACC Women's Premier Cup as semi-finalists. They picked an experienced top three - veteran Rubina Chhetry, who relinquished captaincy last year, to open with allrounder Sita Rana Magar and Barma at No. 3. Left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini, who topped the bowling charts in the Lalitpur Mayor Women's Championship, the domestic competition in May, also found a place in the XI after missing their previous outing, the Premier Cup.

UAE were the winners of the Women's Premier Cup and narrowly missed a place in the Women's T20 World Cup in October, after losing to Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the qualifier in May. They went in with a settled line-up that had many multi-faceted players. The balance of their XI was similar to the one they fielded in the T20 World Cup Qualifier.

The conditions in Dambulla were windy with the broadcaster Isobel Joyce suggesting a left-right combination of batters could make it tough for bowlers.

Nepal: 1 Rubina Chhetry, 2 Sita Rana Magar, 3 Indu Barma (capt), 4 Kabita Kanwar, 5 Kabita Joshi 6 Puja Mahato, 7 Bindu Rawal, 8 Kajal Sreshtha (wk), 9 Kritika Marasini, 10 Samjhana Khadka, 11 Sabnam Rai