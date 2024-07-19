Matches (16)
ENG v WI (1)
Asia Cup (1)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
T20 Blast (8)
MLC (2)
LPL (2)
TNPL (1)
Live
1st Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 19, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Prev
Next

NEP Women chose to field.

Current RR: 5.47
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/1 (4.60)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
News
Bet
Report

Nepal bowl in Women's Asia Cup opener against UAE

Nepal are playing the tournament for the first time since 2016

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
19-Jul-2024 • 53 mins ago
Esha Oza addresses the media as Indu Barma looks on, Women's Asia Cup 2024, Dambulla, July 18, 2024

Esha Oza and Indu Barma are the captains of UAE and Nepal  •  SLC

Nepal chose to bowl vs UAE
The toss of the coin fell in Indu Barma's favour and Nepal chose to bowl in the opening match of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 against UAE.
Nepal were returning to the competition for the first time since 2016, after finishing the ACC Women's Premier Cup as semi-finalists. They picked an experienced top three - veteran Rubina Chhetry, who relinquished captaincy last year, to open with allrounder Sita Rana Magar and Barma at No. 3. Left-arm spinner Kritika Marasini, who topped the bowling charts in the Lalitpur Mayor Women's Championship, the domestic competition in May, also found a place in the XI after missing their previous outing, the Premier Cup.
UAE were the winners of the Women's Premier Cup and narrowly missed a place in the Women's T20 World Cup in October, after losing to Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the qualifier in May. They went in with a settled line-up that had many multi-faceted players. The balance of their XI was similar to the one they fielded in the T20 World Cup Qualifier.
The conditions in Dambulla were windy with the broadcaster Isobel Joyce suggesting a left-right combination of batters could make it tough for bowlers.
Nepal: 1 Rubina Chhetry, 2 Sita Rana Magar, 3 Indu Barma (capt), 4 Kabita Kanwar, 5 Kabita Joshi 6 Puja Mahato, 7 Bindu Rawal, 8 Kajal Sreshtha (wk), 9 Kritika Marasini, 10 Samjhana Khadka, 11 Sabnam Rai
UAE: 1 Esha Oza (capt), 2 Theertha Satish (wk), 3 Rinitha Rajith, 4 Kavisha Egodage, 5 Samaira Dharnidharka 6 Khushi Sharma, 7 Lavanya Keny, 8 Vaishnave Mahesh, 9 Indhuja Nandakumar, 10 Heena Hotchandani, 11 Rithika Rajith
NepalUnited Arab EmiratesUAE Women vs NEP WomenWomen's Asia Cup

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
UAE Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
ER Oza
run out109
Theertha Satish
caught912
Rinitha Rajith
bowled64
S Dharnidharka
caught1312
KKN Egodage
not out1821
Khushi Sharma
not out510
Extras(w 1)
Total62(4 wkts; 11.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W----
NEP-W----
PAK-W----
UAE-W----
Group B
TEAMMWLPT
BAN-W----
MAL-W----
SL-W----
THI-W----
Full Table