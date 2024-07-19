Matches (16)
NEP Women vs UAE Women, 1st Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 19, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Recent Performance
Last five matches
NEP Women
W
W
W
W
L
UAE Women
L
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NEP-W10 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 128.49 SR
NEP-W10 M • 176 Runs • 22 Avg • 91.19 SR
UAE-W10 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 122.18 SR
UAE-W10 M • 208 Runs • 26 Avg • 74.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NEP-W10 M • 9 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 22.55 SR
NEP-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 18 SR
UAE-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 12.8 SR
UAE-W10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 13.35 SR
SQUAD
NEP-W
UAE-W
Match details
|Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 1958
|Match days
|19 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
