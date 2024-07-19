Matches (16)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
MLC (2)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
TNPL (2)
T20 Blast (6)
ENG v WI (1)
LPL (2)
WCL 2 (1)

NEP Women vs UAE Women, 1st Match, Group A at Dambulla, Asia Cup, Jul 19 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Match, Group A, Dambulla, July 19, 2024, Women's Asia Cup
Prev
Next
Nepal Women FlagNepal Women
United Arab Emirates Women FlagUnited Arab Emirates Women
Tomorrow
8:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
NEP-W Win & Bat
UAE-W Win & Bat
NEP-W Win & Bowl
UAE-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 07:22
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RC Belbashi
10 M • 239 Runs • 39.83 Avg • 128.49 SR
SR Magar
10 M • 176 Runs • 22 Avg • 91.19 SR
ER Oza
10 M • 402 Runs • 57.43 Avg • 122.18 SR
KKN Egodage
10 M • 208 Runs • 26 Avg • 74.28 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RC Belbashi
10 M • 9 Wkts • 3.61 Econ • 22.55 SR
Puja Mahato
9 M • 9 Wkts • 3.7 Econ • 18 SR
Vaishnave Mahesh
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.06 Econ • 12.8 SR
H Hotchandani
10 M • 14 Wkts • 3.66 Econ • 13.35 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 1958
Match days19 July 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Asia Cup

Group A
TEAMMWLPT
IND-W----
NEP-W----
PAK-W----
UAE-W----
Group B
TEAMMWLPT
BAN-W----
MAL-W----
SL-W----
THI-W----
Full Table