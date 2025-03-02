Cheatle's deflection secures New South Wales WNCL title

New South Wales 215 (Learoyd 80, Parsons 3-29, Hamilton 3-57) beat Queensland 194 (Redmayne 97) by 21 runs

New South Wales snared their 21st WNCL title after defeating Queensland by 21 runs, and it was largely thanks to a freakish run-out.

Anika Learoyd cracked 80 off 110 balls and Claire Moore chipped in with 33 as NSW were bowled out for 215 in 48 overs at Allan Border Field on Sunday,

In reply, Queensland opener Georgia Redmayne posted 97 off 122 balls to give them a genuine shot at victory. But disaster struck in the 41st over with Queensland 173 for 7 and still needing 43 more runs for victory.

Redmayne was at the non-striker's end when Nicola Hancock smashed Lauren Cheatle 's delivery straight back at the bowler. Cheatle dropped the return catch, but the ball deflected off her hands and onto the stumps, catching a stunned Redmayne well out of her crease.

Queensland's tail didn't last much longer, with NSW players celebrating wildly when Queensland were bowled out for 194 in the 47th over.

It marks the first time NSW have lifted the Ruth Preddy Cup since 2018-19.

Cheatle, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Sam Bates and captain Georgia Adams all played important roles with the ball for NSW. Queensland were left kicking themselves after slumping from 135 for 2 in the 30th over.

Redmayne was in fine form, but Sianna Ginger (36) and Charli Knott (14) were the only other batters to make it to double figures for Queensland.

NSW veteran Sarah Coyte now has 10 WNCL titles across three different states. The 33-year-old won six competitions with NSW between 2010 and 2015, one with South Australia after that, then a further two with Tasmania.