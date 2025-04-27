All-round Kathryn Bryce gets Blaze firing

The Blaze 201 for 5 (K Bryce 54, Turner 3-29) beat Durham 200 (Armitage 81, Glenn 3-45) by five wickets

Scotland allrounder Kathryn Bryce starred with two wickets and 54 to help The Blaze claim a comeback win as they put the skids under a strong Durham start in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition at the Banks Homes Riverside.

Durham, inserted, motored to 164 for 2 after 36 overs but lost eight wickets for 36 to be bowled out for 200 in the 48th, including three for impressive England legspinner Sarah Glenn . The collapse saw England fringe duo Hollie Armitage and Mady Villiers fall for 81 and 45 after they had shared a third-wicket 114.

Five Durham batters fell to legspin. Glenn returned 3 for 45 from 10 overs and Josie Groves added two. Kathryn Bryce returned 2 for 26 from 8.2 overs of seam.

In reply, The Blaze, beaten by Lancashire in Wednesday's opener, eased to their target for the loss of five wickets inside 38 overs thanks largely to brilliant Bryce's seven fours in 57 balls. She had also scored 70 against Lancashire.

Home captain Armitage and Villiers united with Durham at 50 for 2 in the 12th over following the early departures of Suzie Bates and Emma Marlow - the latter for 27.

In posting her second fifty in as many matches after an unbeaten 64 in Wednesday's win over Essex, six-time international Armitage was strong square on both sides of the wicket against a Blaze attack who took time to settle.

Armitage hit nine fours in 90 balls, while Villiers was more accumulative. But suddenly, The Blaze found their rhythm, led by Glenn, who also claimed two midwicket catches.

The eight-wicket collapse was started by Villiers pulling Groves to Glenn, who then bowled England team-mate Bess Heath for 6 on the reverse lap, Armitage as she aimed to pull one which scooted through and Leah Dobson too.

Sandwiched in between, Phoebe Turner was caught and bowled by Groves, and the score was 186 for 7 after 42 overs.

Kathryn Bryce then struck twice to help mop up the tail - and when a total above 250 had looked realistic, only three home batters reached 20.

The Blaze, last year's regional T20 champions, are widely expected to challenge across both formats this summer. And you can see why.

England duo Tammy Beaumont and Amy Jones set the platform in reply by sharing 54 in 10 overs. But both fell inside two overs to give Durham hope at 58 for 2 in the 12th.

Jones offered a return catch on 35 to Scotland offspinner Katherine Fraser and captain Beaumont, for 22, top-edged a pull at Turner's seam to cover.

The Bryce sisters then ensured the good work which had gone before wasn't wasted, sharing 81 for the third wicket. Kathryn was eye-catching on the drive, while Sarah was busy for 34.

When the latter was trapped lbw by the offspin of New Zealand's Bates - 139 for 3 after 24 overs - it felt nothing more than a consolatory strike.

That view stayed true even when Turner - 3 for 29 from nine overs - had Kathryn caught at cover after reaching her fifty off 51 balls and Georgia Elwiss caught behind for 20, leaving Blaze 179 for 5.