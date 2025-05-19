MacDonald-Gay powers Surrey revival as Essex succumb again

Surrey 259 for 9 (Moore 66, MacDonald-Gay 57, Gray 5-52) beat Essex 245 (Gardner 73*, Gregory 4-58) by 14 runs

Kalea Moore and Ryana MacDonald-Gay both hit their maiden half-centuries for Surrey to maintain the county's recent revival in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition with victory over Essex.

The pair dug Surrey out of trouble at 117 for six, with Moore posting 66 from 70 balls and MacDonald-Gay 57 from 77 in their partnership of 113 from 135.

That enabled the visitors to total 259 for nine at Chelmsford, despite Eva Gray 's return of five for 52 - the Essex seamer's second five-wicket haul of the tournament.

Jo Gardner' s gutsy unbeaten 73 from 46, which included a string of sixes, almost snatched an improbable victory for the home side - but she was left stranded as MacDonald-Gay (three for 52) claimed the last two wickets in as many balls to seal Surrey's success.

Missing several top-order batters due to England commitments, Surrey were forced to rejig their line-up and lost makeshift opener Phoebe Franklin in the first over after being put in, courtesy of a miscue to midwicket.

Essex squandered three opportunities to remove Priyanaz Chatterji - two of them off Gray - before the bowler finally pinned her leg before for 21, but Amy Hunter provided the innings with some impetus.

The Ireland international's run-a-ball knock of 29 ended when she was lbw to Sophia Smale, but Alice Davidson-Richards (32 from 41) quickly settled into her stride, using her feet to the spinners and finding gaps in the field.

However, Davidson-Richards was among a trio to depart in the space of 18 balls, scooping Esmae MacGregor to mid-on - but Moore and MacDonald-Gray rebuilt with steady, sensible batting.

Moore led the way, reaching her half-century from 60 deliveries just after Smale had failed to hold a well-struck return drive and her partner soon followed suit, crashing the left-armer over midwicket for six.

Both batters eventually holed out in Gray's second spell, with Alexa Stonehouse hauling Surrey's total above 250 before becoming the seamer's fifth victim in the final over of the innings.

Grace Scrivens gave her side's chase a positive start, cutting Stonehouse for four and the Essex skipper had advanced to 15 from 17 when she was run out by Emma Jones' pinpoint throw from cover.

The home side also lost Lissy Macleod, caught top-edging a sweep off Tilly Corteen-Coleman in the powerplay and regrouped through Smale and Ariana Dowse's steadfast partnership of 91 from 117.

With the required rate hovering at around a run a ball, Surrey prised out both set batters in quick succession as Dowse (44 from 70) miscued a pull off Franklin and Smale (42 from 63) was castled by Gregory.

The leg-spinner (four for 57) scythed through Essex's middle order - aided by Jones' impressive reaction catch at midwicket to dismiss Amara Carr - only for Gardner and Kate Coppack to threaten a late comeback with a ninth-wicket stand of 54 from 42.