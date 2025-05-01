Heather Knight shines for Somerset as Essex succumb

Somerset 185 for 5 (Knight 45, Dean 45*) beat Essex 184 (Carr 67, Knight 3-7) by 5 wickets

Heather Knight staged an outstanding all-round performance to propel Somerset to a comfortable five-wicket victory over Essex in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup women's competition at Taunton Vale.

The England international claimed 3-7 with the ball and then added 45 crucial runs with the bat as the cider county ultimately made light work of chasing beneath blue skies and sunshine to register a second win in three games and send a crowd of several hundred home happy.

Put into bat on a worn pitch, Essex slipped to 2-3 and 50-5 in the face of accurate seam bowling from Laura Jackson and Ellie Anderson, who took 2-12 and 2-44 respectively. Amara Carr redressed the balance with a defiant innings of 67 from 92 balls with 5 fours, only for Knight to mop up the tail with her off breaks as Essex were dismissed for an inadequate184 in 42.5 overs.

Knight, Sophie Luff and Fran Wilson all contributed useful runs to carry Somerset to within sight of their target before the irrepressible Charlie Dean raised a quickfire 45 not out from 49 balls with 6 fours as Somerset won with 14.1 overs in hand.

Somerset skipper Luff won the toss, inserted the opposition and looked on as her seamers made the new ball sing. Having failed to post a score in excess of 200 in their two previous matches, Essex again fell short of expectations, three of the top four failing to score as they slumped to 2-3 in the second over. Playing a loose shot, Jo Gardner hit Jackson straight to Dean at mid-wicket, while Anderson had Cordelia Griffith held at slip and then bowled Jodi Grewcock next ball to further undermine the top order.

Under pressure to repair the damage, Essex captain Grace Scrivens led a partial recovery, straight-driving Anderson for an imperious four in adding 48 for the fourth wicket with Flo Miller. But England spinner Dean struck a crucial blow in the 13th over, Scrivens attempting a back-foot drive, finding Amanda-Jade Wellington at mid-off and departing for a 32-ball 27. Attempting an ill-advised pull shot against Jackson in the very next over, Miller holed out to Alex Griffiths in the deep as wickets continued to fall in clusters, Essex subsiding to 50-5.

Carr and Sophia Smale launched a cautious recovery of sorts, safely negotiating the spin of Wellington and Dean to add 41 for the sixth wicket. Somerset's bowlers continued to build pressure and Smale, having scored 10, played back to Wellington and inadvertently trod on her wicket. Luff marshalled her bowlers well and Griffiths struck in her first over, Eva Gray driving straight to Knight at silly mid-on and falling for 17, having helped add 37 with Carr.

While the determined Carr continued to hold sway, there was hope for Essex. The former Western Storm player went to 50 from 73 balls and led by example as she attempted to usher the lower order towards a competitive total. But former England captain Knight accounted for the tail in quick time with her off breaks, pinning Esmae Macgregor and Kate Coppack lbw before bowling the obdurate Carr to wrap-up the innings inside the distance.

Acutely aware of the need to make the new ball count, the visitors engineered an early breakthrough, Gray locating Emma Corney's outside edge and Smale taking a regulation catch in the slips with 33 on the board. Although scoring freely remained far from straightforward, Knight and Luff brought their considerable experience to bear upon the situation, staging a reassuring alliance of 38 for the second wicket before the latter nicked behind and succumbed to Abtaha Maqsood's spin for 24.

Knight had advanced her score to 45 from 41 balls, accrued 7 fours and was threatening to take the match by the scruff of the neck when she was caught behind off the bowling of Maqsood with the score on 96 in the 18th. Fran Wilson mustered the first six of the match at the expense of Maqsood before losing off stump to Grewcock and departing for 23, a dismissal that kept Essex in the hunt.