RESULT
47th Match, Beckenham, September 07, 2025, ECB Women's One-Day Cup
Surrey Women FlagSurrey Women
225
Lancashire Women FlagLancashire Women
(46/50 ov, T:226) 227/6

LAN Women won by 4 wickets (with 24 balls remaining)

Smale, Lamb fifties keep Lancashire on track

Surrey stumble despite resistance from Kalea Moore and Alexa Stonehouse

Eleanor Threlkeld and Seren Smale sealed the chase, Lancashire vs The Blaze, T20 Women's County Cup, Taunton, May 26, 2025

Seren Smale top-scored in Lancashire's victory  •  Harry Trump/Getty Images

Lancashire 227 for 6 (Smale 67*, Lamb 59, Stonehouse 3-34) beat Surrey 225 (Moore 67, Potts 3-31) by four wickets
Lancashire Women stayed on course for the Metro Bank Cup semi-finals with a four-wicket win over Surrey at Beckenham.
Grace Potts took 3 for 31 as Surrey were bowled out for 225, while Hannah Jones took 2 for 33 and was unlucky not to get two more. Kalea Moore was dropped twice off her bowling and she cashed in to make a career-best List A score of 67, while Alexa Stonehouse was the next highest scorer with 48.
Seren Smale anchored the visitor's reply with 67 not out, as they closed on 227 for 6, victory secured with 24 balls remaining. Stonehouse was the pick of Surrey's bowlers with 3 for 34.
Lancashire chose to bowl and quickly made inroads, reducing them to 60 for 5. Ailsa Lister dropped Bryony Smith off Potts when she was on 14 but two balls later Potts dismissed Smith with an outstanding one-handed return catch.
Kira Chathli then went for 17, driving Kate Cross straight to Smale. Alice Capsey was run out by Fi Morris for 5 and Paige Scholfield was bowled by Hannah Jones for just a single.
Jones then had Alice Davidson-Richards caught for 20 by Cross at mid-off, after she'd initially dropped her drive, but Phoebe Franklin and Moore responded with the biggest partnership of the innings to that point, putting on 61 before the former cut Phoebe Graham to Emma Lamb and was out for 25. Morris then had Alice Monaghan caught behind for 4.
Moore cut Jones for a single to reach 50 and she was on 53 when she heaved Jones to the midwicket boundary and was dropped over the rope by Lister.
In Jones' final over Moore was put down again, this time on 67 and this time when Gaby Lewis missed a far more difficult chance at square leg. This time she couldn't profit as Moore was lbw to Lamb in the next over, the 42nd.
Stonehouse, who'd put on 55 with Moore, blasted a huge six off Cross but fell to Potts in the final over, holing out to Graham at mid-off and Potts then ended the innings one ball early when she had Danni Gregory caught, also by Graham, for 18.
Lancashire's openers put on 74 for the opening wicket before Lewis tried to pull out of a hook shot and edged Monaghan behind for 39.
The visitors seemed to be coasting at 117 for 1, when two quick wickets opened a window for Surrey. Lamb tried to reach for a Stonehouse delivery and was brilliantly caught by a diving Franklin at backward point and Morris lofted Stonehouse to Scholfield for 6.
Ellie Threlkeld went to an even better catch by Smith, who almost pirouetted to take a one-handed grab off Moore, but she made a useful 21 and by then Lancashire only needed 47.
Smale eased past 50 by clipping Moore for four through midwicket.
The target was down to three when two wickets gave the scoreline some respectability: Lister skied Stonehouse to Scholfield and although she was dropped, she hit the next delivery straight to Smith for 23. Collins ramped Franklin to Tilly Corteen-Coleman for a duck, but this merely allowed Cross to hit Franklin back over her head for the winning boundary.
LAN Women Innings
Player NameRB
EL Lamb
caught5972
GH Lewis
caught3958
SA Smale
not out6770
FMK Morris
caught66
E Threlkeld
caught2133
A Lister
caught2334
DL Collins
caught01
KL Cross
not out42
Extras(lb 2, w 6)
Total227(6 wkts; 46 ovs)
ECB Women's One-Day Cup

TeamMWLPTNRR
HAM-W1292410.530
BLZ-W1273360.417
LAN-W1284350.427
SUR-W1255270.380
DUR-W1256260.021
SOM-W125624-0.352
WAR-W122813-0.455
ESS-W122910-1.077
