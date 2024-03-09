Giants bat with two changes; Mumbai unchanged

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bat vs Mumbai Indians

Beth Mooney called it right at the toss and Gujarat Giants continued the trend of opting to bat in Delhi in their game against Mumbai Indians.

Giants handed a WPL debut to Bharti Fulmali - brought in as Harleen Deol's replacement - while Sneh Rana came in after missing a couple of games due to an injury. Veda Krishnamurthy and Mannat Kashyap made way for the duo.

Mumbai, who won their first game in Delhi in the last outing, opted to go in unchanged. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that she would have liked to bat first too, going by how the games have tended to pan out in this leg.

The clash was played on pitch No. 7, a new strip that is off-centre. The square boundaries measured 63m and 46m and the fine leg was just 44m.

Giants have lost all three games against Mumbai in the WPL, and won their first match of this season in their previous outing against RCB.

Gujarat Giants: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Beth Mooney (capt & wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Bharti Fulmali, 5 D Hemalatha, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Kathryn Bryce, 8 Tanuja Kanwar, 9 Meghna Singh, 10 Mannat Kashyap, 11 Shabnam MD