16th Match (N), Delhi, March 09, 2024, Women's Premier League
GG Women chose to bat.

Current RR: 10.34
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 63/0 (12.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:GG-W 210
Giants bat with two changes; Mumbai unchanged

Giants left out Veda Krishnamurthy and Mannat Kashyap for Bharti Fulmali and Sneh Rana

S Sudarshanan
09-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Veda Krishnamurthy went out of the Gujarat Giants XI again  •  BCCI

Toss Gujarat Giants chose to bat vs Mumbai Indians
Beth Mooney called it right at the toss and Gujarat Giants continued the trend of opting to bat in Delhi in their game against Mumbai Indians.
Giants handed a WPL debut to Bharti Fulmali - brought in as Harleen Deol's replacement - while Sneh Rana came in after missing a couple of games due to an injury. Veda Krishnamurthy and Mannat Kashyap made way for the duo.
Mumbai, who won their first game in Delhi in the last outing, opted to go in unchanged. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that she would have liked to bat first too, going by how the games have tended to pan out in this leg.
The clash was played on pitch No. 7, a new strip that is off-centre. The square boundaries measured 63m and 46m and the fine leg was just 44m.
Giants have lost all three games against Mumbai in the WPL, and won their first match of this season in their previous outing against RCB.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Laura Wolvaardt, 2 Beth Mooney (capt & wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Bharti Fulmali, 5 D Hemalatha, 6 Ashleigh Gardner, 7 Kathryn Bryce, 8 Tanuja Kanwar, 9 Meghna Singh, 10 Mannat Kashyap, 11 Shabnam MD
Mumbai Indians: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Amanjot Kaur, 7 S Sajana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Humaira Kazi, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Saika Ishaque
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

GG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
L Wolvaardt
bowled1314
BL Mooney
not out5729
D Hemalatha
not out4826
Extras(w 1)
Total119(1 wkt; 11.3 ovs)
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W64281.059
MI-W64280.375
RCB-W63360.038
UPW-W7346-0.365
GG-W5142-1.278
Full Table
