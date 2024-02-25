Unchanged Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants

In their first match of WPL 2024, Giants opted for Mooney, Litchfield, Gardner, Tahuhu and Bryce as their overseas players

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants

Harmanpreet Kaur won her second successive toss in WPL 2024 and Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru. Once again it was the "dew factor" that forced Harmanpreet's hand.

Mumbai remained unchanged from the XI that clinched a last-ball win in the WPL 2024 opener on Friday night. But Harmanpreet wanted their bowlers to "be a bit disciplined. We gave too many runs away."

Beth Mooney, Giants' captain, was happy to bat first on a new pitch. The track had a green cover but was dry underneath. Mooney said that Laura Wolvaardt missed out and that Veda Krishnamurthy would open the batting alongside her.

Apart from Mooney, Scotland allrounder Kathryn Bryce - the only player from an Associate nation - New Zealand quick Lea Tahuhu and Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner and batter Phoebe Litchfield were the overseas players for Giants, who finished last in the inaugural season. Having Bryce in the mix allows them to field as many as five overseas in the XI.

Mumbai hold a 2-0 head-to-head record against Giants.

Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (capt & wk), 2 Veda Krishnamurthy, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Phoebe Litchfield, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 D Hemalatha, 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Tanuja Kanwer, 9 Kathryn Bryce, 10 Lea Tahuhu, 11 Meghna Singh