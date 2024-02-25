Matches (17)
IND v ENG (1)
PSL 2024 (2)
WCL 2 (1)
Ranji Trophy (4)
NZ v AUS (1)
Marsh Cup (1)
CWC Play-off (3)
WI 4-Day (4)
Live
3rd Match (N), Bengaluru, February 25, 2024, Women's Premier League
PrevNext

MI Women chose to field.

Current RR: 6.00
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 23/2 (4.60)
forecasterLive Forecast:GG-W 133
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Photos
News
BetNEW
Report

Unchanged Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against Gujarat Giants

In their first match of WPL 2024, Giants opted for Mooney, Litchfield, Gardner, Tahuhu and Bryce as their overseas players

S Sudarshanan
S Sudarshanan
25-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Harmanpreet Kaur continued her toss-winning spree in WPL 2024&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

Harmanpreet Kaur continued her toss-winning spree in WPL 2024  •  BCCI

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants
Harmanpreet Kaur won her second successive toss in WPL 2024 and Mumbai Indians opted to bowl against Gujarat Giants in Bengaluru. Once again it was the "dew factor" that forced Harmanpreet's hand.
Mumbai remained unchanged from the XI that clinched a last-ball win in the WPL 2024 opener on Friday night. But Harmanpreet wanted their bowlers to "be a bit disciplined. We gave too many runs away."
Beth Mooney, Giants' captain, was happy to bat first on a new pitch. The track had a green cover but was dry underneath. Mooney said that Laura Wolvaardt missed out and that Veda Krishnamurthy would open the batting alongside her.
Apart from Mooney, Scotland allrounder Kathryn Bryce - the only player from an Associate nation - New Zealand quick Lea Tahuhu and Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner and batter Phoebe Litchfield were the overseas players for Giants, who finished last in the inaugural season. Having Bryce in the mix allows them to field as many as five overseas in the XI.
Mumbai hold a 2-0 head-to-head record against Giants.
Gujarat Giants: 1 Beth Mooney (capt & wk), 2 Veda Krishnamurthy, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Phoebe Litchfield, 5 Ashleigh Gardner, 6 D Hemalatha, 7 Sneh Rana, 8 Tanuja Kanwer, 9 Kathryn Bryce, 10 Lea Tahuhu, 11 Meghna Singh
Mumbai Indians: 1 Hayley Matthews, 2 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 Pooja Vastrakar, 7 Amanjot Kaur, 8 S Sajana, 9 Shabnim Ismail, 10 SB Keerthana, 11 Saika Ishaque
Gujarat Giants WomenMumbai Indians WomenGG Women vs MI WomenWomen's Premier League

S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7

Language
English
Win Probability
MI-W 64.5%
GG-WMI-W
100%50%100%GG-W InningsMI-W Innings

Current Over 10 • GG-W 56/4

Live Forecast: GG-W 133
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GG Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
BL Mooney
not out2320
V Krishnamurthy
lbw02
H Deol
lbw89
P Litchfield
caught78
D Hemalatha
caught38
A Gardner
not out39
Extras(lb 4, w 8)
Total56(4 wkts; 9.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
RCB-W11020.100
MI-W11020.100
DC-W1010-0.100
UPW-W1010-0.100
GG-W-----
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved