Innings break
6th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 28, 2024, Women's Premier League
UPW Women chose to field.

Current RR: 8.05
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 54/3 (10.80)
forecasterWin Probability:MI-W 72.17%UPW-W 27.83%
Harmanpreet, Ismail out with niggles for Mumbai as Warriorz opt to bowl

Nat Sciver-Brunt is the stand-in captain for Mumbai; Warriorz bring in seamer Sarvani for spinner Sultana

Valkerie Baynes
28-Feb-2024 • 1 hr ago
Alyssa Healy and stand-in captain Nat Sciver-Brunt at the toss&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;BCCI

UP Warriorz chose to bowl vs Mumbai Indians
UP Warriorz won the toss and opted to bowl first in their WPL clash against an under-strength Mumbai Indians side missing captain Harmanpreet Kaur and pace bowler Shabnim Ismail in Bengaluru.
Harmanpreet and Ismail were out with small "niggles", said Nat Sciver-Brunt, standing as captain for Harmanpreet, of whom she added: "It's quite early on in the competition and the games come thick and fast so we didn't want to risk it. She'll be right for later on."
Ismail's absence means a first start in this year's competition for fellow quick Issy Wong, who enjoyed an excellent debut season for Mumbai but has lost her place in the England side, playing just one T20I last year. Humaira Kazi also comes into the Mumbai side.
The match is a replay of last year's Eliminator, in which Mumbai emerged triumphant and went on to lift the inaugural title. They have won both their matches of this campaign, while Warriorz are searching for their first victory of 2024 and, taking in last season, they have lost four on the trot. Their first match was a two-run thriller which went the way of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Warriorz then suffered a nine-wicket thumping at the hands of Delhi Capitals.
Alyssa Healy, Warriorz captain, said her side were keen to turn their results around. They have made one change, with seamer Anjali Sarvani coming into the side in place of left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana.
"We got pretty close in that first game and, on review, we probably should have got ourselves over the line but we were well out-classed the other night, so we're just up for a better performance tonight," Healy said at the toss.
"There's always a bit of extra spice when the Ashes is involved but we're at the WPL right now and we're all enjoying playing in this Indian environment so we'll just have to wait and see," she added of the Australia-England rivalry between the captains for this match.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk, capt), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt (capt), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque
Valkerie Baynes is a general editor, women's cricket, at ESPNcricinfo

MI Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
HK Matthews
caught5547
YH Bhatia
caught2622
Nat Sciver-Brunt
run out1914
AC Kerr
lbw2316
P Vastrakar
caught1812
IECM Wong
not out156
S Sajana
bowled42
AB Kaur
not out01
Extras(w 1)
Total161(6 wkts; 20 ovs)
TEAMMWLPTNRR
RCB-W22041.665
MI-W22040.488
DC-W21121.222
UPW-W2020-1.266
GG-W2020-1.968
Full Table
