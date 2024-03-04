Matches (8)
Innings break
11th Match (N), Bengaluru, March 04, 2024, Women's Premier League
RCB Women FlagRCB Women
(20 ov) 198/3
UPW Women FlagUPW Women

UPW Women chose to field.

Current RR: 9.90
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 69/2 (13.80)
forecasterWin Probability:RCB-W 92.95%UPW-W 7.05%
Bisht makes her WPL debut for RCB after unchanged Warriorz bowl

The change was forced as Shreyanka Patil missed out due to a niggle

ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Alyssa Healy and Smriti Mandhana at the toss  •  BCCI

UP Warriorz chose to bowl vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match-up of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru.
Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, revealed at the toss that off-spinner Shreyanka Patil had a niggle, which meant a WPL debut for 38-year-old left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht. UP Warriorz named an unchanged XI.
The sides met in the second match of this year's tournament, with RCB sneaking home by two runs on the back of Asha Sobhana's five-wicket haul. Warriorz have won two matches on the bounce, though, while RCB are looking to break a two-game losing streak. After Monday, matches move to Delhi, where Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians first up on Tuesday.
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (capt, wk), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani
RCB: Smriti Mandhana (capt), Sophie Devine, S Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Ekta Bisht, Simran Bahadur, Sobhana Asha, Renuka Singh
UP Warriorz WomenRoyal Challengers Bangalore WomenRCB Women vs UPW WomenWomen's Premier League

Language
English
RCB Women Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
S Meghana
caught2821
S Mandhana
caught8050
EA Perry
caught5837
RM Ghosh
not out2110
SFM Devine
not out22
Extras(b 4, lb 1, w 4)
Total198(3 wkts; 20 ovs)
Women's Premier League
TEAMMWLPTNRR
DC-W43161.251
MI-W43160.402
UPW-W42240.211
RCB-W4224-0.015
GG-W4040-1.804
Full Table
