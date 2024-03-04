Bisht makes her WPL debut for RCB after unchanged Warriorz bowl

UP Warriorz won the toss and chose to field against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match-up of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru.

Smriti Mandhana, the RCB captain, revealed at the toss that off-spinner Shreyanka Patil had a niggle, which meant a WPL debut for 38-year-old left-arm spinner Ekta Bisht. UP Warriorz named an unchanged XI.

The sides met in the second match of this year's tournament, with RCB sneaking home by two runs on the back of Asha Sobhana's five-wicket haul. Warriorz have won two matches on the bounce, though, while RCB are looking to break a two-game losing streak. After Monday, matches move to Delhi, where Delhi Capitals will face Mumbai Indians first up on Tuesday.