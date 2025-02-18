Mumbai hand debuts to Kamalini, Sisodia and bowl

Toss Mumbai Indians chose to bowl vs Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur called correctly and as has been the theme of the tournament so far, elected to field in Vadodara. Teams chasing have won all the games so far this season and a beaming Harmanpreet had no hesitation in bowling first against Gujarat Giants.

Mumbai made two changes to their playing XI from the opening game against Delhi Capitals, handing debut caps to top order batter G Kamalini and left-arm spinner Parunika Sisodia in place of Jintimani Kalita and Saika Ishaque. Both Kamalini and Sisodia were part of the India team which won the Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in Malaysia earlier this month.

Giants, meanwhile went with an unchanged XI from their win against UP Warriorz on Sunday.

Harmanpreet suggested that the first six overs bowling first will hold key and they want to utilise that before the dew sets in. Ashleigh Gardner also said she would have bowled first but was confident 200 or more could be a defendable total.

Mumbai boast of a 4-0 record against Gujarat Giants in WPL and will be keen on extending that run as they search for their first win this season. They are coming into the game having gone down to Capitals in a last-ball thriller where three contentious run-out decisions became the centre of attention.

Giants, playing on home turf have lost one and won one game so far this season. They went down in a high-scoring opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru before beating Warriorz.

The match will be played on a fresh surface.

Mumbai Indians: 1 Yastika Bhatia (wk), 2 Hayley Matthews, 3 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Amelia Kerr, 6 G Kamalini, 7 S Sajana, 8 Amanjot Kaur, 9 Sanskriti Gupta, 10 Shabnim Ismail, 11 Parunika Sisodia