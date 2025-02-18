Matches (10)
GG Women vs MI Women, 5th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score

5th Match (N), Vadodara, February 18, 2025, Women's Premier League
Gujarat Giants Women FlagGujarat Giants Women
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 07:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 341 Runs • 42.63 Avg • 139.18 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 141.8 SR
H Kaur
8 M • 310 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 146.22 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 252 Runs • 28 Avg • 124.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 18.45 SR
TP Kanwar
10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 20.4 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 16.9 SR
S Ismail
8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 21.33 SR
Squad
GG-W
MI-W
Player
Role
Ashleigh Gardner (c)
Allrounder
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Bharti Fulmali 
Middle order Batter
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Danielle Gibson 
Bowling Allrounder
Dayalan Hemalatha 
Top order Batter
Tanuja Kanwar 
Bowler
Mannat Kashyap 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Meghna Singh 
Bowler
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Prakashika Naik 
Bowler
Priya Mishra 
Bowler
Sayali Satghare 
Allrounder
Shabnam Shakil 
Bowler
Simran Shaikh 
Middle order Batter
Laura Wolvaardt 
Opening Batter
Match details
Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days18 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Priya Mishra sets up easy win for Giants

The captain Ashleigh Gardner chipped in with 52 as Giants chased down 144 with 12 balls remaining

Delhi Capitals take on RCB in a rematch of the last season's final

Both teams have started WPL 2025 with wins but they were far from clinical

Run-out calls in MI-DC game turn focus on rules around LED stumps

On three occasions, the third umpire ruled Capitals batters to be not out, seemingly not considering the stumps lighting up as the point at which the wicket should be considered broken

Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad star as DC seal last-ball thriller

It came down to two off the last ball and Arundhati Reddy had to put in a dive to make her ground and seal the win

Sneh Rana replaces injured Shreyanka Patil at RCB

Rana played for Gujarat Giants in the first two seasons and went unsold in the auction last December

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W11020.869
GG-W21120.118
DC-W11020.050
MI-W1010-0.050
UPW-W1010-0.850
Full Table