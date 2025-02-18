Matches (10)
GG Women vs MI Women, 5th Match at Vadodara, WPL, Feb 18 2025 - Live Cricket Score
5th Match (N), Vadodara, February 18, 2025, Women's Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
GG Women
L
W
L
L
W
MI Women
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 07:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 341 Runs • 42.63 Avg • 139.18 SR
GG-W10 M • 251 Runs • 27.89 Avg • 141.8 SR
MI-W8 M • 310 Runs • 51.67 Avg • 146.22 SR
MI-W10 M • 252 Runs • 28 Avg • 124.13 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GG-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 18.45 SR
GG-W10 M • 10 Wkts • 7.24 Econ • 20.4 SR
MI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.16 Econ • 16.9 SR
MI-W8 M • 9 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 21.33 SR
Squad
GG-W
MI-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Opening Batter
Match details
|Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|18 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
