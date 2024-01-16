Matches (9)
Live
2nd T20I (N), Colombo (RPS), January 16, 2024, Zimbabwe tour of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
173/6
Zimbabwe FlagZimbabwe
(12.6/20 ov, T:174) 100/2

Zimbabwe need 74 runs in 42 balls.

Current RR: 7.69
 • Required RR: 10.57
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 52/1 (10.40)
forecasterWin Probability:ZIM 65.30%SL 34.70%
Madushanka returns for Sri Lanka with Zimbabwe opting to field at the toss

Clear weather awaits both sides in Khettarama with the visitors currently trailing 0-1 in the series

Andrew Fidel Fernando
16-Jan-2024 • 2 hrs ago
File photo: Dilshan Madushanka was back  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Zimbabwe opt to bowl vs Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe won the toss and chose to chase in the second T20I at Khettarama, their captain Sikandar Raza expecting the pitch to get better as the match wears on. Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga said he would have batted first anyway.
Zimbabwe have not made a change to the side that narrowly lost the first T20I. Brian Bennett remains in the top order.
Sri Lanka have made one change however, swapping out round-arm seamer Nuwan Thushara for Dilshan Madushanka.
The weather in Colombo has been fine for the last several days. There was no signs of rain interrupting, at the toss.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Kusal Mendis (wk), 3 Kusal Perera, 4 Sadeera Samarawickrama, 5 Charith Asalanka, 6 Angelo Mathews, 7 Dasun Shanaka, 8 Wanindu Hasaranga (capt.), 9 Mahesh Theekshana, 10 Dushmantha Chameera, 11 Dilshan Madushanka.
Zimbabwe: 1 Craig Ervine, 2 Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, 3 Sean Williams, 4 Sikandar Raza (capt.), 5 Brian Bennett, 6 Ryan Burl, 8 Clive Madande (wk), 9 Luke Jongwe, 10 Blessing Muzarabani, 11 Richard Ngarava.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Zimbabwe Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
TS Kamunhukamwe
caught1213
CR Ervine
not out5342
BJ Bennett
bowled2520
Sikandar Raza
not out43
Extras(lb 2, w 4)
Total100(2 wkts; 12.6 ovs)
