England's misery, Netherlands' delight, Pakistan's chaos
Our first batch of team report cards for 2023
28-Dec-2023 • 10 hrs ago
New Zealand
by Deivarayan Muthu
New Zealand continued to do New Zealand things - with or without Kane Williamson, who featured in only 14 of their 61 internationals in 2023. Like making another ODI World Cup semi-final, where they gave tournament favourites India a mini-scare. Like toppling Bangladesh on a raging turner in the Mirpur Test in December.
In an ODI World Cup year, New Zealand won their first bilateral ODI series of at least two matches against Pakistan in Pakistan.
Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Rachin Ravindra all then played starring roles for New Zealand in the World Cup. Trent Boult, who had given up his New Zealand's central contract in order to become a free agent, returned to the national team and also played his part in New Zealand's run to the knockouts.
A 267-run defeat to England in Mount Maunganui in February was a hard knock on New Zealand's proud home record, but they won the next Test in Wellington by the barest of margins - one run - after being asked to follow-on. As far as T20Is were concerned, New Zealand largely fielded experimental sides, handing debuts to Adi Ashok and Ben Lister among others as they plan for life after Ish Sodhi and Boult.
New Zealand Women, meanwhile, failed to qualify for the knockouts of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, where they carded their second-lowest total overall in T20Is. And they ended the year with a heart-breaking T20I series loss to Pakistan at home.
High point
Of course, the Black Caps qualifying for the World Cup knockouts for the fifth time in a row since the 2003 edition of the tournament. It all started with a rematch of the 2019 final in Ahmedabad, where New Zealand walloped England, despite injuries to Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee. This game also marked the arrival of Ravindra on the world stage.
Low point
Folding for 98 against Bangladesh men in what was arguably the most un-New Zealand performance of the year. This was New Zealand's first defeat to Bangladesh at home in 19 ODIs. They also suffered their first-ever defeat against non-Test playing nations across formats when they lost a T20I to UAE in Dubai.
England
by Andrew Miller
At least the Moral Ashes are safely locked away for another year. As for more tangible, traditional silverware … best look away now.
Despite the thrills of Bazball, and a hot run of Test form that contributed to one of the greatest Ashes series of all time, England's men won just four out of a possible 11 bilateral series across formats in the course of 2023 - two of which were effectively one-off wins, in a Test and ODI respectively, against a distracted Ireland.
England's women, similarly, hit the heights with their own Ashes fightback against Australia, but still left the drawn points series empty-handed thanks to defeat in the one-off Test at Trent Bridge - a recipe that they more or less replicated in their end-of-year trip to India, in which an impressive 2-1 win in the T20Is gave way to an almighty 347-run loss in their Test in Navi Mumbai.
And where do we start with their respective World Cup campaigns? In retrospect, England women's shock T20 semi-final exit against hosts South Africa in February now looks like over-achievement when you consider the men's moribund effort in India last month: arguably the most miserable title defence in the history of international sport.
Throughout the year, the gulf between the highs and lows of England's teams was stark and startling, and - much as the Bazball phenomenon had been triggered by a change of attitude from broadly the same pool of players that had won one Test in 17 prior to Brendon McCullum's arrival - the extent to which mind dominated matter was palpable. Sprinkle any given line-up with good vibes and give them licence to forget the context of their endeavours, and remarkable things could still be achieved.
This was even the case in the team's final engagement of the year in the Caribbean. For two glorious games, while Phil Salt was smoking back-to-back centuries to overturn a 4-1 losing streak across white-ball fixtures, it seemed that Jos Buttler's men had finally shed the diffidence that had paralysed their efforts all year long. But then, two days later, they stumbled to another meek defeat in the T20I decider in Trinidad, to rob their under-pressure head coach Matthew Mott of some much-needed festive cheer.
At least England's Test team never stopped believing in the power of a positive mental attitude. Some might argue it would have been prudent to do so at times, particularly for that fateful declaration with Australia on the ropes in the first Ashes Test. In the year's final analysis, England won only half of their eight Tests, including a one-run loss to New Zealand in Wellington that would surely have been a comfortable win had they not got funky with the follow-on.
Nevertheless, were we entertained?
High point
Stuart Broad's glorious march into the sunset on the final day at The Oval was pure theatre - even down to the panto-voodoo nonsense of his bail-switching. And yet, when the euphoria of the moment died down and Australia were left to lift the Ashes urn once more, it was clear that the journey, rather than the destination, had been the true thrill of England's year. For that reason, nothing could top Zak Crawley's preposterous 189 at Old Trafford. No Australian Test attack has ever been hit harder or faster, and for three extraordinary days, it felt like a prophecy was unfolding before us. But then, of course, it rained…
Low point
Nothing can match the misery of that World Cup campaign… but which micro-humiliation would you wish to zoom in on? The opening-day demolition in Ahmedabad, when New Zealand - freshly seen off 3-1 on home soil - cantered to a sweat-free nine-wicket win in front of a non-existent crowd? That guileless maiden defeat to Afghanistan in Delhi, where England's solitary six came in the 31st over of their flatlining run-chase? Or the trio of losses to Sri Lanka, Australia and India that left England scrambling even for a top-eight finish and a place at the 2025 Champions Trophy? Nope, the nadir came in Mumbai, where England witlessly elected to bake themselves alive on the most sweltering day of the tournament, leaving Heinrich Klaasen's magnificent century to set South Africa up for a whopping 229-run win.
Sri Lanka
by Andrew Fidel Fernando
We will lament the state of the men's team soon enough, but Sri Lanka women have had their best year ever, and this is worth celebrating. In February they delivered one of the surprises of the tournament when they defeated South Africa early in the T20 World Cup. In July they defeated New Zealand in an ODI series at home - the first time they had ever defeated the side in any format. In September they came from 1-0 down to England to secure a 2-1 series victory, in England. And in September they made the final of the Asian Games, losing the gold-medal match to India.
Much of this success is down to Chamari Athapaththu, who had the finest year of her glittering career, despite the lack of interest from the Women's Premier League. Athapaththu, by the way, capped her year by becoming Player of the Tournament at the WBBL - a tournament she only went to as a replacement player. Where Sri Lanka tended to lose even when she scored heavily in previous years, this time around, Athapaththu found just enough support from the likes of Harshitha Madavi, Nilakshi de Silva, and occasionally the teenaged Vishmi Gunaratne, to push Sri Lanka to victory.
The men have less to crow about. They made the final of the Asia Cup but were largely abysmal at the World Cup, and have now failed to qualify for the 2025 Champions Trophy as a result. Their T20 record was modest too, having lost away series to both India and New Zealand. And in Tests, their only wins came at home against Ireland, who were touring for the first time.
As poor as the team was, however, the running of the game at the back end of the year was the most shameful aspect of cricket in Sri Lanka in 2023. The board had itself suspended by the ICC in order to head off further interference from an antagonistic sports minister.
High point
Beating England in England was impressive, but that had been a depleted England side attempting to blood new players. Defeating a largely full-strength New Zealand team in the ODIs at home felt like a significant moment for the development of women's cricket, particularly when that win was aided by good performances from the likes of Gunaratne.
Low point
Sri Lanka losing their hosting rights for the 2024 Men's Under-19 World Cup as a result of the suspension SLC officials have themselves had helped orchestrate. SLC president Shammi Silva then attempted to paint the loss of those hosting rights as not a particularly big deal, at a press conference.
Pakistan
by Danyal Rasool
It was a year of mayhem, and though chaos is often a seasoning ingredient for Pakistan cricket, there was little positivity to be gleaned amidst the madness. The year was always going to be defined by the World Cup, and, Pakistan fizzled out with something of a whimper. A loss to Afghanistan and a walloping against India doomed both their points and net run rate, and there was no recovering from either.
The Asia Cup that preceded it was even more dispiriting, with Pakistan finishing bottom of the Super Fours and their bowlers picking up injuries that continue to hamper them. That Pakistan finished the year with a positive win-loss record in the format was more down to the kinds of opposition they faced than any improvements they made, with five of their 14 wins coming against a second-string New Zealand side, and another seven against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Netherlands.
A series win against Sri Lanka away was the highlight of the red-ball year. a loss in Perth to start off a series against Australia in December provided a reality check.
All 11 T20Is during the year came against limited or weakened sides, but even so, four wins and six losses, including a first-ever series defeat to Afghanistan, sums up Pakistan's year.
There was unprecedented chaos off-field, too, with Najam Sethi, who arrived just before the start of the year, resigning due to political reasons midway through the year, and Zaka Ashraf appointed on a caretaker basis. The start of his tenure was tumultuous, including the reluctant resignation of Babar Azam as captain, with Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi appointed in his stead.
High point:
The women's team might not have had a great ODI year or T20 World Cup, but the away series win in New Zealand - they became the first Asian side to achieve one - went some way towards lifting the pall of gloom that had descended over Pakistan cricket late in the year. Spearheaded by breakout star Fatima Sana, Pakistan clinched the T20I series 2-1, before being shaded 1-2 in the ODIs. It was something of a breakthrough year for women's T20 cricket in Pakistan: there was a 3-0 home clean sweep against South Africa, and three exhibition matches before the PSL raised hopes of a future women's T20 league in the country.
Low point
There are plenty to choose from, but the Asia Cup probably edges everything else out. Just as Pakistan's fearsome pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf looked like they were approaching their white-hot ODI best, injury struck. In a game against India, all three bowlers went off with injuries at various stages, with Naseem later picking up a knock that ruled him out for several months. Afridi's pace has never quite recovered, and Pakistan lost that match to India by 228 runs - the heaviest in the history of the rivalry. They would go on to lose to Sri Lanka and end with their worst Asia Cup showing ever.
Netherlands
by Nagraj Gollapudi
Having raised the bar last year by qualifying for the 2024 men's T20 World Cup owing to their top-eight finish in the 2022 tournament in Australia, Netherlands' objective for the 2023 ODI World Cup was ambitious: to make the semi-finals. Scott Edwards' team was not indulging in wishful thinking. Their confidence came from two years spent in the ODI Super League, where they played some of the top teams, and while they won just one series in the league, they put up a decent fight against the likes of Pakistan, West Indies, Zimbabwe, and even New Zealand.
As they had done in the T20 World Cup in Australia, Netherlands shocked South Africa again, and two games later, produced another upset, defending 230 against Bangladesh. With those wins they doubled their tally of matches won in their five ODI World Cup campaigns, going back to 1996. At one point in the 2023 tournament, the Dutch were eyeing a top-eight finish, which would have fetched them a ticket to the ten-team Champions Trophy in 2025. But the dream fizzled out and they eventually finished last with just the two wins from their nine matches. Some more resolve from the specialist batters might have earned them at least a couple more wins.
Though disappointed, they will also have been proud to have made the World Cup via the Qualifiers, where they were without some of their best players. With the ICC retiring the Super League, the Dutch now return to the World Cricket League - their pathway to qualification for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
As for the women's team, there was an uptick in performance, including making the global Qualifiers (to be played in April next year) for the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.
High Point
The wins against South Africa and Bangladesh top the list, but before that came the fairy-tale twin victories against West Indies and Scotland in the World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe. Logan van Beek wrote his name in lights, pulling Netherlands back from the brink in their chase of 375 against West Indies and forcing a tie, and then blasting three sixes and three fours in the Super Over, delivered by Jason Holder. In the must-win match against Scotland, needing 278 to win inside 44 overs, Bas de Leede became only the fourth player to take a five-for and score a century in the same ODI, to get Netherlands to their first 50-over World Cup in over a decade.
Low Point
Losing the second match of the three-game ODI series in Zimbabwe. Set 271 to win the series - which would have been their first away series win against a Full Member team, Netherlands fell short by one run in an agonising last-ball finish in Harare.
Men
ODIs: P22 W7 L14 T1
Bangladesh
by Mohammad Isam
In a year when Bangladesh's men's side floundered spectacularly in the 50-over World Cup, the women's team took big strides. They drew the ODI series against India at home in July, when they tied the third game of a thrilling series. They also made history by beating South Africa in their backyard for the first time in a T20I and an ODI.
The major talking point, of course, was the dismal World Cup showing by the men. The side started the year by beating England 3-0 in a T20I series, a significant result against the reigning T20I world champions. They then dominated Ireland over ten internationals.
But during the home ODI series against Afghanistan, the wheels started to come off. Tamim Iqbal retired and un-retired in the span of 24 hours, before resigning from the ODI captaincy. Shakib Al Hasan publicly spoke out against Tamim, but it ended up affecting the team at the World Cup. They started well by beating Afghanistan but then beat only Sri Lanka over the next eight games.
A Test win over New Zealand at home helped somewhat with the World Cup disappointment, but it was a one-off. So was their ODI win in New Zealand, after conceding the series. It was that kind of year for the men's side.
High point
The women's side drawing the ODI series against India and the T20I series in South Africa. They also beat Pakistan at home.
Low point
The men's team winning two out of nine matches in this year's World Cup.
Zimbabwe
by Firdose Moonda
A devastating 12 months saw Zimbabwe's men's team fail to qualify for a 50-over and a T20 World Cup, which has thrown their short-term future into uncertainty. They are not part of the World Test Championship and will not play in a men's ICC event until at least 2026, leaving them with even fewer fixtures than usual.
Zimbabwe played just one two-Test series in 2023, which they lost to West Indies, who they later beat at the World Cup Qualifiers in one of the upsets of an entertaining tournament. That victory buoyed belief that Zimbabwe would qualify for the ODI World Cup in India but they lost to Sri Lanka and Scotland in the Super Six round and just missed out. Five months later, they had the opportunity to try for a different tournament - the 2024 T20 World Cup - for which they were favourites in the African qualifier. But a shock defeat to Uganda denied them again. The year ended in ignominious fashion, with ODI and T20I series losses to Ireland, and with the head coach David Houghton resigning.
The women's team fared better, won six out of eight T20Is this year, and will head to the World Cup Qualifiers in the UAE early in 2024.
High Point
With very little to choose from, this will feature people and a place, rather than players or an event. Zimbabwe's fans and the famed Castle Corner, filled out venues at international matches, and sang from start to finish for their team and the opposition (mostly Max O'Dowd) alike. The Takashinga Cricket Club, the home of black African cricket in Harare, hosted its first ODIs at the World Cup Qualifiers and showed why it should have many more. The pitches offered a good balance of runs, bounce and turn. The outfield was a picture and the numbers of school children who came to games was enough to know the next generation were inspired.
Low Point
Houghton called it "awful", "embarrassingly bad", and "one of the worst games I have ever been associated with in a Zimbabwean jersey", and that wasn't even the lowest point. His comments came after Zimbabwe lost to Namibia in the T20 World Cup Qualifier. Three days later, they lost to 23rd-ranked Uganda and their T20 World Cup hopes were all but over. On both occasions, Zimbabwe could only set totals in the 130s and none of their batters got a half-century. Zimbabwe are only the only Full Member country who will not be present at the 20-team event.
