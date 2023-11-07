ODI World Cup digest: Mathews embroiled in timed out drama; Australia face spin threat

An international first took place in a heated contest between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka while Afghanistan look to boost semi-final hopes

Harmison: 'I'm disappointed that Mathews was given out in that way'

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is now building towards the final on November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

--

Top Story: Bangladesh trump Sri Lanka amid timed-out drama in Delhi

Bangladesh 282 for 7 (Shanto 90, Shakib 82, Madushanka 3-69) beat Sri Lanka 279 (Asalanka 108, Nissanka 41, Tanzim 3-80) by three wickets

Yet another chapter was written into the story of subcontinental cricket's most engrossing rivalry, in which Bangladesh came away deserved winners against Sri Lanka, winning by three wickets and, crucially, 53 deliveries in Delhi. The margin of victory means Bangladesh have leapfrogged Sri Lanka on the points table on net run rate, while Bangladesh, Netherlands and Sri Lanka are all on four points and all three - and England - are still vying for the two remaining spots at the 2025 Champions Trophy.

This, though, was a game where a solitary incident overshadowed all else. The now customary controversy associated with the "Naagin Derby" was this time a historic first, as Angelo Mathews was dismissed timed out - the first instance of the rare dismissal in international cricket.

Explainer: The Mathews timed out - what happened

Angelo Mathews argues with the umpires after being timed out • AFP/Getty Images

Angelo Mathews became the first player ever to be timed out in international cricket after a helmet malfunction in Sri Lanka's World Cup group match against Bangladesh in Delhi, adding further drama to a rivalry not short of it.

Mathews was already on the pitch and in his final preparations before taking strike against Shakib Al Hasan. His helmet strap broke just as he was tightening it around his chin. He called for a replacement helmet, which was run out to him by Chamika Karunaratne. Shakib then appeared to initiate a discussion with umpire Marais Erasmus, after which Mathews, as he was not ready to face his first ball within the two minutes to do so as allowed in the ICC playing conditions, was informed he was timed out.

Must Watch: Shakib Al Hasan explains his actions

News headlines

Steven Smith is in doubt for Australia's game against Afghanistan after revealing he had been suffering from vertigo.



Netherlands captain Scott Edwards knows there's plenty riding on next World Cup match against England.

Match preview

Afghanistan vs Australia, Mumbai (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEDT)

There was a time when facing Afghanistan in a World Cup held no fears for Australia. The five-time World Champions have been nothing short of ruthless in the two previous ODI World Cup meetings. In 2015, in Perth, Australia piled up 417 for 6 with David Warner cracking 178, on their way to a 275-run win. In 2019, in Bristol, Australia romped home to a seven-wicket win with 91 balls to spare having bowled Afghanistan out for 207 before Warner again made 89 not out.

But there is no chance the 2023 Australians are heading to the Wankhede Stadium assuming they will win again at a canter. Afghanistan poses an enormous threat, despite Australia's five-game winning streak. Afghanistan have won three in a row themselves and have already taken down England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Netherlands as they push for a maiden semi-final berth.

Team news

Afghanistan (probable): 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Australia (probable): 1 David Warner, 2 Travis Head, 3 Mitchell Marsh, 4 Steven Smith/Marnus Labuschagne, 5 Josh Inglis (wk), 6 Glenn Maxwell, 7 Marcus Stoinis, 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Feature: Maxwell prepares to take on Afghanistan's spinners

Glenn Maxwell is standing diagonally behind the Australia team nets. Arms folded, his body straight, the cap worn backwards on the head, dark shades covering the eyes which are presumably fixed on what's going on in the nets.