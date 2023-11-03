ODI World Cup digest: Formidable India surge into semi-finals; huge day looms in Lucknow

Sri Lanka were blown away for just 55 while Afghanistan and Netherlands are set for a critical meeting

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is now building towards the final on November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

Top Story: Shami leads rout of Sri Lanka as India advance unbeaten into semi-finals

India 357 for 8 (Gill 92, Kohli 88, Iyer 82, Madushanka 5-80) beat Sri Lanka 55 (Shami 5-18, Siraj 3-16) by 302 runs

India's fast-bowling trio was so sensational with the new ball that the scores of Sri Lanka's top five read like a line of binary code: 0, 0, 1, 0, 1. When Shami also had Nos. 7 and 8 for ducks with the score on 29, Sri Lanka were in serious danger of folding for the lowest total in ODI cricket. They were eventually bundled out in 19.4 overs as India completed the fourth-biggest win in the format, and Shami's 5 for 18 made him India's highest wicket-taker in World Cups. It was the third time that India had dismissed Sri Lanka for less than 100 in ODIs in 2023, and their second 300-plus-run victory against them this year.

Match analysis: Magic in Mumbai - a night of stunning spells

Mohammed Shami fantastic form continued with a five-wicket haul • Getty Images

Sri Lanka are not facing a normal attack. At the first possible instance, Jasprit Bumrah summons magic from an even higher realm. He comes from wide of the crease, angles it towards leg, has it dance off the seam, hits Pathum Nissanka in front of the stumps. How do you play this? How do you prepare for it?

Mohammed Siraj, with his first delivery, also flirting with the supernatural, bowling from tight into the stumps, angling it seemingly across the left-handed Dimuth Karunaratne. It keeps going that way for most its trajectory before curving back, suddenly and emphatically. Karunaratne is in such a tangle, he times the pants out of his own boot instead of the ball, gets off balance, is hit in front of middle stump.

News headlines

Australia's World Cup campaign has hit another hurdle with star allrounder Mitchell Marsh ruled out of the England clash after flying home for personal reasons.



Joe Root says he is hurt by the fact that England are propping up the group-stage table of the World Cup, but he still believes that they are capable of beating Australia on Saturday in Ahmedabad, and said on Thursday: "Man for man I'd have this team every day over the Australians."



Eoin Morgan has described the idea he should replace Matthew Mott as England's white-ball coach ahead of next year's T20 World Cup as "a bit far-fetched".

Match preview

Afghanistan vs Netherlands, Lucknow (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEDT)

England - check, Pakistan - check, Sri Lanka - check, Netherlands - next?

Coming into this tournament, Afghanistan had just one win - in 2015 - to show for their previous two World Cup campaigns. Now, they have beaten three previous World Cup winners in this edition alone, and are gunning for two crucial points against Netherlands to turn up the heat in the race for the semi-finals.

Lucknow was Afghanistan's adopted home turf back in 2019, when they faced West Indies in one Test, three T20Is and three ODIs. While they did not have much success in the ODIs back then, the familiarity with the venue could give them an edge in this contest.

Team news

Afghanistan (possible) 1 Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 Ibrahim Zadran, 3 Rahmat Shah, 4 Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), 5 Azmatullah Omarzai, 6 Ikram Alikhil (wk), 7 Mohammad Nabi, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Mujeeb Ur Rahman, 10 Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi

Netherlands (possible) 1 Max O'Dowd, 2 Vikramjit Singh, 3 Wesley Barresi, 4 Colin Ackermann, 5 Scott Edwards (capt & wk), 6 Bas de Leede, 7 Sybrand Engelbrecht, 8 Logan van Beek, 9 Shariz Ahmad, 10 Aryan Dutt, 11 Paul van Meekeren

Comment: Time for ICC to overhaul 15-man squad limit amid spate of injuries

Stretched to breaking point: New Zealand have been hit by an injury crisis • ICC/Getty Images

Cricket is not football, and the existence of substitutions clearly demands a bigger squad in one than the other. But with several teams in India experiencing an availability crisis - Australia are picking from a squad of 13 against England on Saturday - it is time for the ICC to discuss the 15-man limit on squads at world events.