ODI World Cup digest: New Zealand maintain perfect record; Warner vents at DRS

Phillips, Latham and the bowlers combine to down Afghanistan while Warner suggests umpire's decision stats should be shown on scoreboards

The Men's 2023 ODI World Cup is underway in India and runs from October 5 until November 19. Each morning we will round up the latest action and news from the event and bring you the insights from our reporters on the ground.

--

NZ keep perfect record as Afghanistan fall apart in chase of 289

New Zealand 288 for 6 (Phillips 71, Latham 68, Naveen 2-48, Omarzai 2-56) beat Afghanistan 139 (Rahmat 36, Omarzai 27, Santner 3-39, Ferguson 3-19) by 149 runs

After causing a major stir in the 2023 World Cup by beating defending champions England on Sunday, Afghanistan briefly harboured hopes of upsetting the 2019 runners-up too. But the New Zealand brand of professionalism and experience came to the fore once more as they managed to keep their unbeaten record intact to make it four out of four in the competition.

Sent in to bat, New Zealand slipped from a comfortable 109 for 1 in the 21st over to a not-so-comfortable 110 for 4 in the space of nine balls. However, captain Tom Latham and the do-it-all man Glenn Phillips revived the innings with a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket. They were also helped by Afghanistan's sloppiness in the field with as many as six chances - five catches and a run out - going a begging as New Zealand racked up 288 for 6.

Match analysis: New Zealand's do-it-all man Glenn Phillips shows he can play the waiting game

Glenn Phillips is a man of many hats. He played both hockey and football at school before becoming a professional cricketer. He is also into archery, hiking, surfing and mountain-biking. He even has a flight simulator back home and dreams of becoming a commercial pilot after he finishes his sporting career.

Phillips is also New Zealand's do-it-all man on the cricketing field. He has opened the batting alongside Rachin Ravindra in Under-19 cricket. He can tee off from the get-go in the middle order. He can finish an innings. He can also keep wicket, though a back condition has somewhat restricted that skill. His outfielding skills need no introduction. He can also bowl quickish offspin. He is also an innovator.

News headlines

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott lamented Afghanistan's sloppy catching against New Zealand and urged them to improve on that front.



David Warner has called for greater umpire accountability and has vented his frustration at the ball-tracking technology following his lbw dismissal in Australia's win over Sri Lanka in Lucknow on Monday.



Match preview

India vs Bangladesh, Pune (2pm IST; 8.30am GMT; 7.30pm AEST)

The defending champions have been upset by Afghanistan. Australia haven't looked like Australia of World Cups past. Pakistan seem lacking too. And the South African juggernaut fell apart against Netherlands. Of all the pre-tournament favourites, only India and New Zealand have played like favourites. The latter have made it four wins in four, and now India are looking to do the same, against Bangladesh in Pune.

Bangladesh may have a favourable 3-1 ODI record against India in the last 12 months - most recently winning their Super Four encounter in the Asia Cup last month - but beating India in India is easier said than done.

Team news

India (probable): 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Shubman Gill, 3 Virat Kohli, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 KL Rahul (wk), 6 Hardik Pandya, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kuldeep Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh (probable): 1 Tanzid Hasan, 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Mahmudullah, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Shoriful Islam, 11 Mustafizur Rahmant

Analysis: Slow and steady England not winning the powerplay race

England haven't been very quick off the blocks with the bat • ICC via Getty Images

At their best, England are unstoppable. But they have hardly got started across their first three games of this World Cup: in their defeats to New Zealand and Afghanistan, they started their batting innings in a different gear to their opponents, and never really recovered.