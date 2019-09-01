Garg undergoes preliminary tests after blow to the neck

India Green batsman Priyam Garg was hit on the neck while fielding at silly point on day four of his side's Duleep Trophy match against India Red in Alur. Garg was conscious but in pain as the physio applied an ice-pack to the injured area. An ambulance was brought on to the field and as a precaution, he was taken to hospital to run some tests.

The incident took place on the last ball of the 138th over of India Red's innings, bowled by Rahul Chahar. Garg found himself in the line of the ball while taking evasive action against a back foot punch by Avesh Khan. Garg's helmet had a neck guard, which softened the impact.

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan's maiden first-class half-century helped India Red take a one-run lead. Avesh, who hit two fours and seven sixes in his 56-ball 64, added 73 for the tenth wicket with Sandeep Warrier; the latter contributing only 5.

Despite conceding the lead, their higher quotient means that India Green are almost through to the final, unless they collapse in the second innings.