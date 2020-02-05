India fined for slow over rate for third match in a row

After going more than five years without committing an over-rate offence, India have now had to pay fines in three consecutive matches, the latest a whopping 80% of their match fee after being found four overs short of the target in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton on Wednesday.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their fee for every over their side fails to bowl within the stipulated time.

Following the match, which India lost by four wickets, India captain Virat Kohli pleaded guilty to the charge - levelled by on-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford, and fourth umpire Chris Brown - and accepted the sanction, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

It was in the fourth T20I of the five-match series in New Zealand that India's run of 264 international matches - since a Test match at The Oval in August 2014 - without falling foul of the law came to an end.

On that occasion, India were found to be two overs short of the target, and had to pay a 40% fine. Kohli was the captain for that match. Then, in the final fixture - Rohit Sharma led India with Kohli rested, but he too picked up an injury while batting, and KL Rahul led India during New Zealand's failed chase - India were an over short, and therefore paid a 20% fine.