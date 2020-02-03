India cop over-rate fine for the second time in two matches

After picking up a first over-rate offence in nearly six years, India have got two in two games, with the team fined 20 percent of their match fees for a slow over-rate in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand.

India's players had earlier been docked 40% of their match fees for the fourth T20I, bringing to an end a streak that had lasted 264 matches since the Oval Test in August 2014.

As per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 percent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the stipulated time. India had been found two overs short in the fourth T20I, which is why they had been fined 40%. In the fifth match, they were found to be one over short after making time allowances.

On-field umpires Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, along with third umpire Ashley Mehrotra, reported the matter to match referee Chris Broad, who imposed the sanction. Rohit Sharma accepted the charge so there was no need of a formal hearing.

Rohit, however, didn't lead India in the field, having hurt his calf while batting, with KL Rahul doing the captaincy duties in the second innings. Rohit's injury was subsequently found to be serious enough for him to be ruled out of the ODIs and Test series that follow.

India successfully defended their score of 163, completing an unprecedented 5-0 sweep in the T20I series. New Zealand lost a third successive close game, having come out on the wrong end of two Super Over defeats in the third and fourth matches, going down by 7 runs in the fifth T20I.