Matches (15)
IPL (3)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)

U.S.A. vs Canada, 71st Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

Live
71st Match, Lauderhill, May 25, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
PrevNext
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
286/9
Canada FlagCanada
(18.5/50 ov, T:287) 70/3

Canada need 217 runs from 31.1 overs.

Current RR: 3.71
 • Required RR: 6.96
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 22/1 (4.40)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Table
Bet
ODI CAREER
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 ovs
Harsh Thaker* 
(rhb)
03000.000 (3b)0 (3b)
Nicholas Kirton 
(lhb)
24352068.570 (0b)8 (12b)
BowlersOMRWEcon0s4s6sThis spell
Harmeet Singh 
(sla)
0.50010.005000.5 - 0 - 0 - 1
Jasdeep Singh 
(rm)
401904.7513114 - 0 - 19 - 0
MatRunsHSAve
26703111*33.48
2356473*33.18
MatWktsBBIAve
17172/2032.76
40464/1835.28
Partnership: 0 Run, 3 B Last BatPargat Singh 37 (52b) FOW70/3 (18.2 Ov)

Record139

Shayan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi's 139-run partnership is USA's highest for the 6th wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 75 between Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Srivastava
W
18th
1
1
1
17th
1
1
1
1
1
1
16th
6
1
1
15th
1
1
1
1
Match centre Ground time: 15:32
18.5
Harmeet Singh to Thaker, no run
18.4
Harmeet Singh to Thaker, no run
18.3
Harmeet Singh to Thaker, no run
18.2
W
Harmeet Singh to Pargat Singh, OUT
Pargat Singh lbw b Harmeet Singh 37 (52b 2x4 1x6) SR: 71.15
18.1
Harmeet Singh to Pargat Singh, no run
end of over 183 runs
CAN: 70/2CRR: 3.88 RRR: 6.78 • Need 217 from 32 overs
Pargat Singh37 (50b 2x4 1x6)
Nicholas Kirton24 (35b 2x4)
Jasdeep Singh 4-0-19-0
Milind Kumar 5-0-19-0
17.6
1
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, 1 run
17.5
1
Jasdeep to Kirton, 1 run
17.4
Jasdeep to Kirton, no run
17.3
Jasdeep to Kirton, no run
17.2
1
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, 1 run
17.1
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, no run
end of over 176 runs
CAN: 67/2CRR: 3.94 RRR: 6.66 • Need 220 from 33 overs
Pargat Singh35 (47b 2x4 1x6)
Nicholas Kirton23 (32b 2x4)
Milind Kumar 5-0-19-0
Jasdeep Singh 3-0-16-0
16.6
1
Milind to Pargat Singh, 1 run
16.5
1
Milind to Kirton, 1 run
16.4
1
Milind to Pargat Singh, 1 run
16.3
1
Milind to Kirton, 1 run
16.2
1
Milind to Pargat Singh, 1 run
16.1
1
Milind to Kirton, 1 run
end of over 168 runs
CAN: 61/2CRR: 3.81 RRR: 6.64 • Need 226 from 34 overs
Pargat Singh32 (44b 2x4 1x6)
Nicholas Kirton20 (29b 2x4)
Jasdeep Singh 3-0-16-0
Milind Kumar 4-0-13-0
15.6
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, no run
15.5
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, no run
15.4
6
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, SIX runs
Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Worm
U.S.A.
Canada
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
H Thaker
0 run (3)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
100%
NR Kirton
24 runs (35)
2 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
5 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
Current bowlers
Harmeet Singh
O
0.5
M
0
R
0
W
1
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
Jasdeep Singh
O
4
M
0
R
19
W
0
ECO
4.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
Team LogoUnited States of America
SK PatelMD Patel
17 (26)
44 (50)
22 (24)
AGS GousMD Patel
24 (32)
35 (47)
9 (15)
AGS GousSR Mukkamalla
5 (5)
7 (13)
2 (8)
Milind KumarSR Mukkamalla
7 (14)
15 (21)
7 (7)
Milind KumarShayan Jahangir
0 (2)
2 (3)
2 (1)
Shayan JahangirSP Krishnamurthi
87 (68)
139 (123)
50 (55)
Harmeet SinghSP Krishnamurthi
6 (6)
17 (13)
11 (7)
Harmeet SinghJasdeep Singh
2 (5)
5 (8)
2 (3)
Jasdeep SinghNP Kenjige
10 (6)
15 (13)
4 (7)
SN NetravalkarJasdeep Singh
2 (3)
7* (9)
4 (6)
Team LogoCanada
Pargat SinghNS Dhaliwal
8 (6)
8 (12)
0 (6)
Pargat SinghM Gill
7 (16)
16 (33)
9 (17)
Pargat SinghNR Kirton
22 (30)
46 (65)
24 (35)
NR KirtonH Thaker
0 (0)
0* (3)
0 (3)
View more stats
Match details
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
TossUnited States of America, elected to bat first
Series
Season2025
Match numberODI no. 4878
Match days25 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
ODI debut
Anop Santosh
Anop Santosh
Umpires
West Indies
Leslie Reifer
U.S.A.
Vijaya Mallela
Reserve Umpire
U.S.A.
Jermaine Lindo
Match Referee
West Indies
Reon King
Language
English
Scoring Breakdown
U.S.A.U.S.A.
CanadaCanada
45/1
Power Play
34/2
174/4
Middle Overs
36/1
67/4
Final Overs
-
6
Sixes
1
25
Fours
5
136
Runs In Boundaries
26
51%
Dot ball percentage
21%
13
Extras conceded
0
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Canada Innings
Player NameRB
Pargat Singh
lbw3752
NS Dhaliwal
caught06
M Gill
caught917
NR Kirton
not out2435
H Thaker
not out03
Total70(3 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TeamMWLPTNRR
NED20126260.279
USA18126240.731
OMA19116240.065
SCOT1695201.070
CAN199820-0.057
NAM2071314-0.544
UAE163136-1.294
NEP12286-0.271
Full Table