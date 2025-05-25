Matches (15)
IPL (3)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
U.S.A. vs Canada, 71st Match at Lauderhill, WCL 2, May 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
Live
71st Match, Lauderhill, May 25, 2025, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Current RR: 3.71
• Required RR: 6.96
• Last 5 ov (RR): 22/1 (4.40)
ODI CAREER
|Batters
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|This Bowler
|last 5 ovs
(rhb)
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0.00
|0 (3b)
|0 (3b)
(lhb)
|24
|35
|2
|0
|68.57
|0 (0b)
|8 (12b)
|Bowlers
|O
|M
|R
|W
|Econ
|0s
|4s
|6s
|This spell
(sla)
|0.5
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|0.5 - 0 - 0 - 1
(rm)
|4
|0
|19
|0
|4.75
|13
|1
|1
|4 - 0 - 19 - 0
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|26
|703
|111*
|33.48
|23
|564
|73*
|33.18
|Mat
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|17
|17
|2/20
|32.76
|40
|46
|4/18
|35.28
Partnership: 0 Run, 3 B • Last Bat: Pargat Singh 37 (52b) • FOW: 70/3 (18.2 Ov)
Record139Shayan and Sanjay Krishnamurthi's 139-run partnership is USA's highest for the 6th wicket in ODIs, breaking the record of 75 between Sanjay Krishnamurthi and Srivastava
Match centre Ground time: 15:32
18.5
•
Harmeet Singh to Thaker, no run
18.4
•
Harmeet Singh to Thaker, no run
18.3
•
Harmeet Singh to Thaker, no run
18.2
W
Harmeet Singh to Pargat Singh, OUT
Pargat Singh lbw b Harmeet Singh 37 (52b 2x4 1x6) SR: 71.15
18.1
•
Harmeet Singh to Pargat Singh, no run
end of over 183 runs
CAN: 70/2CRR: 3.88 • RRR: 6.78 • Need 217 from 32 overs
Pargat Singh37 (50b 2x4 1x6)
Nicholas Kirton24 (35b 2x4)
Jasdeep Singh 4-0-19-0
Milind Kumar 5-0-19-0
17.6
1
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, 1 run
17.5
1
Jasdeep to Kirton, 1 run
17.4
•
Jasdeep to Kirton, no run
17.3
•
Jasdeep to Kirton, no run
17.2
1
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, 1 run
17.1
•
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, no run
end of over 176 runs
CAN: 67/2CRR: 3.94 • RRR: 6.66 • Need 220 from 33 overs
Pargat Singh35 (47b 2x4 1x6)
Nicholas Kirton23 (32b 2x4)
Milind Kumar 5-0-19-0
Jasdeep Singh 3-0-16-0
16.6
1
Milind to Pargat Singh, 1 run
16.5
1
Milind to Kirton, 1 run
16.4
1
Milind to Pargat Singh, 1 run
16.3
1
Milind to Kirton, 1 run
16.2
1
Milind to Pargat Singh, 1 run
16.1
1
Milind to Kirton, 1 run
end of over 168 runs
CAN: 61/2CRR: 3.81 • RRR: 6.64 • Need 226 from 34 overs
Pargat Singh32 (44b 2x4 1x6)
Nicholas Kirton20 (29b 2x4)
Jasdeep Singh 3-0-16-0
Milind Kumar 4-0-13-0
15.6
•
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, no run
15.5
•
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, no run
15.4
6
Jasdeep to Pargat Singh, SIX runs
Commentary Feedback
Worm
U.S.A.
Canada
Current batters
Spike Graph
Wagon Zone
0 run (3)
0 four0 six
Productive shot
0 run
0 four0 six
Control
100%
24 runs (35)
2 fours0 six
Productive shot
flick
5 runs
1 four0 six
Control
83%
Current bowlers
O
0.5
M
0
R
0
W
1
ECO
0
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
O
4
M
0
R
19
W
0
ECO
4.75
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
Partnerships
United States of America
SK PatelMD Patel
17 (26)
22 (24)
44 (50)
AGS GousMD Patel
24 (32)
9 (15)
35 (47)
AGS GousSR Mukkamalla
5 (5)
2 (8)
7 (13)
Milind KumarSR Mukkamalla
7 (14)
7 (7)
15 (21)
Milind KumarShayan Jahangir
0 (2)
2 (1)
2 (3)
Shayan JahangirSP Krishnamurthi
87 (68)
50 (55)
139 (123)
Harmeet SinghSP Krishnamurthi
6 (6)
11 (7)
17 (13)
Harmeet SinghJasdeep Singh
2 (5)
2 (3)
5 (8)
Jasdeep SinghNP Kenjige
10 (6)
4 (7)
15 (13)
SN NetravalkarJasdeep Singh
2 (3)
4 (6)
7* (9)
Canada
Pargat SinghNS Dhaliwal
8 (6)
0 (6)
8 (12)
Pargat SinghM Gill
7 (16)
9 (17)
16 (33)
Pargat SinghNR Kirton
22 (30)
24 (35)
46 (65)
NR KirtonH Thaker
0 (0)
0 (3)
0* (3)
Match details
|Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill
|Toss
|United States of America, elected to bat first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|ODI no. 4878
|Match days
|25 May 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
Language
English
Scoring Breakdown
U.S.A.
Canada
45/1
Power Play
34/2
174/4
Middle Overs
36/1
67/4
Final Overs
-
6
Sixes
1
25
Fours
5
136
Runs In Boundaries
26
51%
Dot ball percentage
21%
13
Extras conceded
0
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
USA break India's 1985 record for lowest total defended in a men's ODI
For the first time in 4671 completed ODIs, fast bowlers did not bowl a single ball in the game
Cricket Association of Nepal decides not to renew coach Monty Desai's contract
The decision was taken by the board as his two-year contract came to an end
Stuart Law let go as USA head coach
"It was not an easy decision to make," according to Johnathan Atkeison, CEO of USA Cricket
Rahul Chopra handed reins after Muhammad Waseem steps down as UAE's ODI captain
Chopra will lead UAE at the ICC CWC League 2 tri-series in Oman in November
Canada Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|37
|52
|caught
|0
|6
|caught
|9
|17
|not out
|24
|35
|not out
|0
|3
|Total
|70(3 wkts; 18.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>