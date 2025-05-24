Matches (15)
IPL (2)
IRE vs WI (1)
PSL (1)
WCL 2 (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
ENG-W vs WI-W (1)
RESULT
67th Match (D/N), Ahmedabad, May 25, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings

#10

230/5
Gujarat Titans FlagGujarat Titans

#1

(18.3/20 ov, T:231) 147

CSK won by 83 runs

Player Of The Match
57 (23)
dewald-brevis
Cricinfo's MVP
77.51 ptsImpact List
dewald-brevis
Summary
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
Blog
News
Videos
Photos
Fan Ratings
Preview

GT look to firm up top-two spot; CSK aim to salvage pride

GT may end up playing the Eliminator if they lose to CSK in Ahmedabad on Sunday

Abhimanyu Bose
24-May-2025
2:53

Moody: I'll be surprised if Dhoni returns next season

Big picture: GT must win to play Qualifier 1

Gujarat Titans (GT) were among the first three teams to seal their berth in the playoffs, and will now head into their final game of the league stage on top of the points table. But they are still not guaranteed a top-two finish, and need another win on Sunday to be sure of playing Qualifier 1 and not the Eliminator.
In their last match, GT went down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and on Sunday, they face Chennai Super Kings (CSK), another team that has been knocked out. CSK will be playing for pride in Ahmedabad, and wouldn't want to end the season with back-to-back losses.
The defeat to LSG also means GT can't afford the luxury of resting some of their fast bowlers ahead of the knockouts. They will also hope that Rashid Khan, who is having his worst IPL season with the ball, can find some form and momentum in this game before heading into the playoffs.
For CSK, it has been a horror season with several unwanted records, and are set to finish at the bottom of the table for the first time. The five-time champions will want to emulate LSG and sign off by defeating GT, one of the title contenders.

Form guide

Gujarat Titans: LWWWL (Last five completed matches, most recent first)
Chennai Super Kings: LWLLL

In the spotlight

R Sai Kishore spent three seasons on the CSK bench. He was then signed by GT, and made five appearances each in 2022 and 2024, though didn't get a game in 2023. He has enjoyed his breakout season in IPL 2025, taking 16 wickets in 13 games. Sai Kishore has displayed both skill and guile, and has shown he can be effective even against left-hand batters. The Chennai-born left-arm spinner will want to step up and show his former team just what they missed out on.
Joining CSK as a mid-season replacement, Dewald Brevis is another player enjoying a breakout IPL campaign. Despite playing just five matches, he has already had his most prolific season. Brevis has struck at 164.70, giving CSK much-needed power in the middle order, something that their stand-in captain MS Dhoni also acknowledged after their last match. A highly-rated youngster, Brevis will want to finish the season on a high and ensure he is either retained, or is a hot pick in the next auction.

Team news and likely XIIs

This will be the final game where GT will have Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada available. With Rabada going for runs in the last match, they might replace him with Gerald Coetzee. But other than that, it is unlikely they will make any change.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 B Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Sherfane Rutherford, 5 M Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Arshad Khan, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Kagiso Rabada/Gerald Coetzee, 10 R Sai Kishore, 11 Mohammed Siraj, 12 M Prasidh Krishna
CSK are coming off a defeat, and could look to bring Shaik Rasheed back for Devon Conway, who hasn't had a good season at the top.
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Shaik Rasheed/Devon Conway, 3 Urvil Patel, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 R Ashwin, 8 MS Dhoni (wk, capt), 9 Anshul Kamboj, 10 Noor Ahmad, 11 Khaleel Ahmed, 12 Matheesha Pathirana

The big question

Pitch and conditions

The Narendra Modi Stadium has been a venue for batting first this season, and the trend continued in the last game there as LSG set GT a daunting target of 236. Five of the six matches in Ahmedabad this season have been won by teams batting first.

Stats and trivia

  • GT's top three averages 58.29 this season, the highest for any team. In contrast, CSK's top three averages the lowest (23.21). GT have also used the joint-fewest batters in those positions, while CSK have used the most.
  • Despite them scoring the fewest runs, GT's middle order has scored quicker than any other team in the season with a strike rate of 166.66, while CSK's middle order has been the slowest scoring unit in the league (134.18).
  • Matheesha Pathirana has bowled to Sai Sudharsan in two games, and dismissed him both times, although the GT opener has taken 38 runs at a strike rate of 190 off him.
Gujarat TitansChennai Super KingsCSK vs GTIndian Premier League

Abhimanyu Bose is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
CSK 100%
CSKGT
100%50%100%CSK InningsGT Innings

Over 19 • GT 147/10

Sai Kishore c †Dhoni b Kamboj 3 (7b 0x4 0x6 15m) SR: 42.85
W
CSK won by 83 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
Match Coverage
All Match News

Mhatre and Urvil show up CSK's old-school auction

The chances of CSK's old squad-building methods bringing them success were lower this year than ever before, because while CSK hadn't changed, the IPL had - unrecognisably

Mhatre and Urvil show up CSK's old-school auction

Dhoni on his IPL future: I have four-five months to decide

"I will go back to Ranchi - haven't been home for a long time - enjoy a few bike rides, [take a] couple of months, and then decide"

Dhoni on his IPL future: I have four-five months to decide

Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil help CSK sign off gloomy season on bright note

Their dazzling knocks had CSK finishing with 230 for 5, their highest total in IPL 2025. In response, GT folded for 147

Brevis, Mhatre, Urvil help CSK sign off gloomy season on bright note

Conway, Brevis fifties propel CSK to 230

Prasidh was economical but the rest of GT's bowlers travelled

Conway, Brevis fifties propel CSK to 230

CSK bring Hooda in and bat in last IPL 2025 game

Ashwin was left out while GT brought in Coetzee for Rabada

CSK bring Hooda in and bat in last IPL 2025 game
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
GT Innings
Player NameRB
B Sai Sudharsan
caught4128
Shubman Gill
caught139
JC Buttler
caught57
SE Rutherford
caught04
M Shahrukh Khan
caught1915
R Tewatia
caught1410
Rashid Khan
caught128
G Coetzee
bowled55
Arshad Khan
bowled2014
R Sai Kishore
caught37
Mohammed Siraj
not out34
Extras(lb 2, w 10)
Total147(10 wkts; 18.3 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1495180.254
PBKS1384170.327
RCB1384170.255
MI1385161.292
DC1476150.011
SRH146713-0.241
LSG136712-0.337
KKR145712-0.305
RR144108-0.549
CSK144108-0.647
Full Table