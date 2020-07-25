The BCCI has invited applications for the post of general manager - game development following Saba Karim's resignation last week.

Karim's resignation was the fourth of a senior BCCI official from the managerial side since the new administration, led by president Sourav Ganguly, took charge last October. The three to quit before Karim were Rahul Johri (CEO), Santosh Rangnekar (CFO) and Tufan Ghosh (NCA COO). The BCCI has, however, not invited applications for any of those posts yet and Hemang Amin, the IPL COO, is filling in as the interim CEO since Johri's exit.

The application deadline for Karim's position is 6pm IST, August 7. Once the BCCI screens and shortlists applications, candidates will be called for personal interviews in Mumbai or via video conference.

According to the BCCI website, the person who is appointed will be "supporting the CEO to deliver on BCCI's vision and strategy" and determine and monitor the "compliance of match playing regulations, standards of venues, and administration of the Domestic Tours Program", among other responsibilities.

Karim, a former India wicketkeeper, was appointed in December 2017. He performed a key role with domestic and women's cricket being his primary responsibilities.

Meanwhile, uncertainty looms over the future of Ganguly and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who are due to serve cooling-off periods. But the board has twice filed pleas in the Supreme Court for several amendments to the constitution, which, if approved, will extend Ganguly and Shah's tenures. The Supreme Court has "tentatively" listed the hearing for August 17.