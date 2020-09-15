Sadashiv Raoji Patil, the allrounder of the 1950s and 1960s who represented India in one Test match in 1955, died in his sleep in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Kolhapur. He was 86, and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

In a 36-match first-class career - primarily for Maharashtra, a team he also captained in the Ranji Trophy - between 1952 and 1964, Patil scored 866 runs and took 83 wickets.

Though he played only one Test, he did well in it, in Mumbai against New Zealand, when he scored 14 not out from No. 10 in India's only innings and picked up a wicket in either bowling innings, John Reid his victim on both occasions.

Mourning Patil's death, the BCCI said in a statement: "Patil, a medium-pacer, had made an instant impact on his first-class debut for Maharashtra in the 1952-53 season. Playing against Mumbai, he bowled unchanged to skittle the domestic champions for 112 after Maharashtra were bowled out for a mere 167. In the 2nd innings, he took three wickets for 68 as Maharashtra secured a 19-run win.

"He earned the prized India Test cap (No. 79) when he made his debut at the Brabourne Stadium against the visiting New Zealand team in 1955 under the captaincy of Polly Umrigar. Bowling with the new ball, he picked up a wicket in each innings in India's big win by an innings and 27 runs. Patil had impressed the selectors earlier when playing for West Zone against the Kiwis, he returned match figures of 7/74.

"Though he never played for India again, Patil continued to play for Maharashtra and also played in the Lancashire League, where he featured in 52 matches, taking 111 wickets in two seasons (1959 and 1961)."