A baby and a ring at the Bullring
The third ODI between Pakistan and South Africa may have been a dead rubber as Pakistan swept the series but it was anything but a dull day at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. First, a Mrs and Mr Rabeng welcomed a baby boy right during the match, assisted by the medics at the ground - surely a future cricketer in the making. A little later, a spectator went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes! South Africa may have lost the series, but it was just wins all around at the Wanderers.
History made as woman gives birth at Wanderers Cricket Stadium while another couple got engaged during the Pink Day ODI— Xoli Zondo (MBA) (@XoliswaZondo) December 22, 2024
The Rabeng's were assisted by the Medics and gave birth to a baby boy at 17:20 in JHB
The Proteas need 309 runs to win and avoid a series whitewash pic.twitter.com/VhAlVPhLtd