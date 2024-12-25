Matches (4)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
BBL 2024 (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)
SA vs PAK (1)
The Buzz

A baby and a ring at the Bullring

ESPNcricinfo staff
25-Dec-2024 • 2 hrs ago
The third ODI between Pakistan and South Africa may have been a dead rubber as Pakistan swept the series but it was anything but a dull day at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. First, a Mrs and Mr Rabeng welcomed a baby boy right during the match, assisted by the medics at the ground - surely a future cricketer in the making. A little later, a spectator went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes! South Africa may have lost the series, but it was just wins all around at the Wanderers.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback