A baby and a ring at the Bullring

The third ODI between Pakistan and South Africa may have been a dead rubber as Pakistan swept the series but it was anything but a dull day at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. First, a Mrs and Mr Rabeng welcomed a baby boy right during the match, assisted by the medics at the ground - surely a future cricketer in the making. A little later, a spectator went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend, who said yes! South Africa may have lost the series, but it was just wins all around at the Wanderers.