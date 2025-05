Stats - A first win since 2012 for MI in Jaipur in the IPL

MI's win margin against Rajasthan Royals (RR) is their third victory in the IPL by 100 or more runs. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done it more often with four such wins . MI's win also took them to the top of the points table for the first time in the IPL since April 17, 2021. For RR, it was their second-biggest defeat (by runs) behind the 112-run loss against RCB in 2023.