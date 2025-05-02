Stats - A first win since 2012 for MI in Jaipur in the IPL
A sixth successive win for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025 takes them to No. 1 in the points table for the first time since April 17, 2021
6 Consecutive wins for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2025 after starting with four defeats in the first five matches. It is their joint-longest winning streak in the IPL, alongside the six they won in 2008 and 2017.
100 MI's win margin against Rajasthan Royals (RR) is their third victory in the IPL by 100 or more runs. Only Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have done it more often with four such wins. MI's win also took them to the top of the points table for the first time in the IPL since April 17, 2021. For RR, it was their second-biggest defeat (by runs) behind the 112-run loss against RCB in 2023.
217 for 2 MI's total against RR is the joint-highest in the IPL at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, equalling Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) 217 for 6 against RR in 2023. This is also the highest total for MI against RR in the IPL.
2012 The previous instance of MI winning an IPL match in Jaipur, a ten-wicket victory. MI lost all four IPL matches against RR which they played at this venue between 2013 and 2024.
4 Batters scored 40-plus runs for MI in Jaipur. It is only the fourth instance of four batters scoring 40 or more runs in an IPL innings. Only once before each of the top four scored 40 or more in an IPL innings - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against RR in 2011.
11 Consecutive scores of 25-plus for Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2025. It is the longest streak of 25-plus scores for any batter in the IPL, bettering Robin Uthappa's run of ten innings in 2014.
6024 Runs scored by Rohit Sharma in all T20s for MI. No player has even 4000 T20 runs for the franchise. Rohit is only the second batter to score 6000-plus runs for a team in T20s, after Virat Kohli, who has 8871 runs for RCB.
29 Balls MI took to pick up the first five RR wickets, the fewest they have needed to do so in an IPL innings. Only four times did a team lose their first five wickets in an IPL innings, quicker than the 29 balls.
17-0 MI extend their unbeaten record while defending targets of 200 or more in the IPL. Alongside being the only team to defend all the 200-plus targets they set in the IPL, the 18-0 record of MI in all men's T20s defending 200-plus targets is the best for any team.
281.81 Strike rate of MI batters against the short-good and short lengths by RR pacers on Wednesday. They scored 61 runs off 22 such deliveries, with ten fours and two sixes. In return, RR batters scored only 34 off 38 balls on those lengths and lost five wickets.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo