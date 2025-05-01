Matches (10)
RR vs MI, 50th Match at Jaipur, IPL, May 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score

50th Match (N), Jaipur, May 01, 2025, Indian Premier League
Rajasthan Royals FlagRajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
YBK Jaiswal
10 M • 426 Runs • 47.33 Avg • 152.68 SR
R Parag
10 M • 266 Runs • 33.25 Avg • 158.33 SR
SA Yadav
10 M • 427 Runs • 61 Avg • 169.44 SR
RD Rickelton
10 M • 273 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 152.51 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PW Hasaranga
8 M • 10 Wkts • 9.2 Econ • 18 SR
JC Archer
10 M • 10 Wkts • 9.57 Econ • 22.5 SR
TA Boult
10 M • 13 Wkts • 8.56 Econ • 16.61 SR
HH Pandya
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.12 Econ • 13 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
RR
MI
Player
Role
Sanju Samson (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Ashok Sharma 
Bowler
Tushar Deshpande 
Bowler
Shubham Dubey 
Middle order Batter
Fazalhaq Farooqi 
Bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga 
Allrounder
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Yashasvi Jaiswal 
Opening Batter
Dhruv Jurel 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Kumar Kartikeya 
Bowler
Akash Madhwal 
Bowler
Kwena Maphaka 
Bowler
Riyan Parag 
Top order Batter
Nitish Rana 
Middle order Batter
Kunal Singh Rathore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sandeep Sharma 
Bowler
Vaibhav Suryavanshi 
Batter
Maheesh Theekshana 
Bowler
Yudhvir Singh 
Bowler
Match details
Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days01 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Ajinkya Rahane suffers hand injury in victory over Delhi Capitals

The KKR medical staff will assess their captain's injury on Wednesday to determine the severity of it

The quiet, consistent brilliance of Sunil Narine

The KKR match-winner did it all, hit sixes, pick up wickets, run people out and even captain his team

The evolution of Prabhsimran Singh: From powerplay basher to all-phase disruptor

He always had explosive potential and shots all around the ground. Now he knows when to sit back and when to pull the trigger

Narine's all-round show sets up tense win for KKR

Narine and Chakravarthy played a key role in hitting back at DC, who slid from 136 for 3 to 190 for 9

Axar suffers blow to his left hand while fielding

The DC captain said his skin peeled off while he was fielding and hoped he would recover in time for their next match against SRH on May 5

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB1073140.521
MI1064120.889
GT963120.748
DC1064120.362
PBKS953110.177
LSG105510-0.325
KKR104590.271
RR10376-0.349
SRH9366-1.103
CSK9274-1.302
Full Table