RR vs MI, 50th Match at Jaipur, IPL, May 01 2025 - Live Cricket Score
50th Match (N), Jaipur, May 01, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
RR
L
L
L
L
W
MI
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:44
Match details
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|01 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Ajinkya Rahane suffers hand injury in victory over Delhi Capitals
The KKR medical staff will assess their captain's injury on Wednesday to determine the severity of it
The quiet, consistent brilliance of Sunil Narine
The KKR match-winner did it all, hit sixes, pick up wickets, run people out and even captain his team
The evolution of Prabhsimran Singh: From powerplay basher to all-phase disruptor
He always had explosive potential and shots all around the ground. Now he knows when to sit back and when to pull the trigger
Narine's all-round show sets up tense win for KKR
Narine and Chakravarthy played a key role in hitting back at DC, who slid from 136 for 3 to 190 for 9