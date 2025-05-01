Live Blog - Rohit and Rickelton get a move on against Royals

Live
Live Blog - Rohit and Rickelton get a move on against RoyalsBy Alagappan Muthu
Rohit landmark
6000 runs for Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians colours
MI get a move on
The first three overs, there were only 16 runs, largely a consequence of one long boundary and RR taking pace off.
The fourth, fifth and sixth travel though. Rickelton was taking on the long boundary and clearing it handsomely. Rohit was manipulating Archer, seeing no one on the deep on the off side and giving himself room to access that.
MI take 42 runs off the last three powerplay overs
Rohit gets a life
"Ooooh," Rohit said throwing his head back as his face broken into a smile, "YESS!" Instead of three reds, there was a green on DRS.
He had been given out lbw on field and took a long time deciding whether he should review. He almost missed the 15 second timer. Fazalhaq Farooqi had done everything right. He'd even taken a little insurance policy - inswing but also pace off. Rohit was deceived by both. He survies because the ball had pitched outside leg.
24.5 Rohit's average against left-arm pace in the IPL. He strikes them at 137.29. Both of those are below his career figures against all fast bowling. RR are doing well to exploit a small vulnerability
Archer vs Rohit
2 times that Jofra Archer has dismissed Rohit Sharma in four balls before this match in the IPL
Overall, Archer has six wickets in the powerplay this season at an economy rate of 8.18. He got a fair bit of movement in the first over, away to the LHB and into the RHB.
Royals bowl
Rajasthan Royals won the toss and chose to bowl against Mumbai Indians. Coming into this game from the high of their 14-year-old opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi scoring a match-winning century, they had to deal with a significant setback. Sandeep Sharma, one of their key players, has been sidelined with injury (broken finger), much like their regular captain Sanju Samson (abdominal strain) leaving the team under-strength at an important time. RR need to win all of their games to stay in playoff contention. Riyan Parag, who is standing in as captain, confirmed another change as well with Wanindu Hasaranga (niggle) out for Kumar Kartikeya. He preferred to chase because he expected some dew later in the night. RR handed a debut to Akash Madhwal as well, the fast bowler who used to play for MI.
Hardik Pandya felt the same way. He will be leading MI at a ground where they haven't won since 2012 but they are on a hot streak, they kind they often get on during the business end of the IPL. Should they turn five wins in a row to six on Thursday, they will go top of the table. Pandya also confirmed an unchanged XI.
Rajasthan Royals: 1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Nitish Rana, 4 Riyan Parag (capt), 5 Dhruv Jurel (wk), 6 Shimron Hetmyer, 7 Jofra Archer, 8 Maheesh Theekshana, 9 Kumar Kartikeya, 10 Akash Madhwal, 11 Fazalhaq Farooqi
Substitutes: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Rathore, Yudhvir Charak, Kwena Maphaka
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Will Jacks, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir, 8 Corbin Bosch, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
Substitutes: Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju
Just 14
He's living all our dreams.
Welcome
Royals need five in a row to get to the playoffs. They've crossed off. MI have already done five in a row. They're looking to go one better. The IPL was brought to shuddering life by Vaibhav Suryavanshi the last time he picked up a bat. When a 14-year-old goes out and does that with his team on the chopping block, it's hard not to wonder about destiny.
