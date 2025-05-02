Parag bemoans 'a lot of small errors' after RR get hit by knockout punch
He also backed RR's middle order despite being unable to step up against MI
Rajasthan Royals (RR) were guilty of "a lot of small errors," according to their captain Riyan Parag, after they faced a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians (MI) that knocked them out of the playoffs race IPL 2025.
Coming into the game, RR needed a win to stay alive, but they were outclassed in all departments. Parag hopes for a better showing in the remainder of the season.
"I think we've done a lot of things right, we've done a lot of things wrong," Parag said after the game. "We want to focus on the things we've done right. A lot of mistakes, a lot of small errors, I think we've got to focus on how to not make them again, focus on the good as well.
"We've had a few close matches, so hopefully the next three games when we get opportunities like we have in the first 10-11 [11] games of this season, hopefully we can do it better."
Despite RR conceding 217 for 2 after bowling first, they were in with a chance given the opening partnerships between Yashasvi Jaiswal and the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the last few games were 166, 52 and 85.
That wasn't to be as Deepak Chahar got Suryavanshi for a two-ball duck. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah then ran riot to reduce RR to 62 for 5 at the end of the powerplay. Parag took it upon himself and the middle order for not delivering but maintained a positive attitude for the future.
"We've been getting good starts, but it's up to the middle order - myself, Dhruv [Jurel] - for us to step up in the middle overs when we lose wickets in the powerplay, [we] couldn't just do it. But we still back ourselves if another situation comes next game, I think we should be up for it."