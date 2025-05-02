Parag bemoans 'a lot of small errors' after RR get hit by knockout punch

Coming into the game, RR needed a win to stay alive, but they were outclassed in all departments. Parag hopes for a better showing in the remainder of the season.

"I think we've done a lot of things right, we've done a lot of things wrong," Parag said after the game. "We want to focus on the things we've done right. A lot of mistakes, a lot of small errors, I think we've got to focus on how to not make them again, focus on the good as well.

"We've had a few close matches, so hopefully the next three games when we get opportunities like we have in the first 10-11 [11] games of this season, hopefully we can do it better."

Despite RR conceding 217 for 2 after bowling first, they were in with a chance given the opening partnerships between Yashasvi Jaiswal and the 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi in the last few games were 166, 52 and 85.

That wasn't to be as Deepak Chahar got Suryavanshi for a two-ball duck. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah then ran riot to reduce RR to 62 for 5 at the end of the powerplay. Parag took it upon himself and the middle order for not delivering but maintained a positive attitude for the future.