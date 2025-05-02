Suryakumar overtakes Kohli and Sai Sudharsan to reclaim Orange Cap in IPL 2025
Trent Boult moves to No. 3 on the Purple Cap table after his three-for in the match between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals
There was a change at the top of the Orange Cap table and a change in the top three of the Purple Cap table of IPL 2025 after the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Thursday. Here's how things stand.
With his unbeaten 48 off 23 balls, MI's Suryakumar Yadav took his tally for the season to 475 and leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli (443) and Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan (456) to become the No. 1 batter on the Orange Cap list. But while Suryakumar has played 11 matches, Sudharsan has played nine and Kohli ten.
RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal scored only 11 and remains No. 4 with a tally of 439. GT's Jos Buttler (406) and Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) Nicholas Pooran (404) are the others to have crossed the 400-run mark.
Josh Hazlewood of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Prasidh Krishna of Gujarat Titans (GT), who have 18 and 17 respectively, continue at the top of the Purple Cap table.
MI's Trent Boult, who took three wickets on Thursday, is the new No. 3. He now has 16 wickets from 11 games. Just below him is Noor Ahmad of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 15 wickets from ten games.
Meanwhile, here's what the ESPNcricinfo MVP table looks like at this stage.
Here are some other IPL 2025 tables.