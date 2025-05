Suryakumar overtakes Kohli and Sai Sudharsan to reclaim Orange Cap in IPL 2025

With his unbeaten 48 off 23 balls, MI's Suryakumar Yadav took his tally for the season to 475 and leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) Virat Kohli (443) and Gujarat Titans' (GT) B Sai Sudharsan (456) to become the No. 1 batter on the Orange Cap list. But while Suryakumar has played 11 matches, Sudharsan has played nine and Kohli ten.