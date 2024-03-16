Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lanka as fast-bowling coach

Former Pakistan seamer will keep the role till the end of the T20 World Cup in June

Aaqib Javed was bowling coach of Pakistan when they won the T20 World Cup in 2009 • Getty Images

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed has been appointed Sri Lanka's fast-bowling coach. He is set to assume the role with immediate effect until the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA in June. Javed is set to leave for Sri Lanka next week.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of former Pakistan pace bowler Aaqib Javed as the national team's fast-bowling coach," an SLC statement said. "He will work with the national team until the completion of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup."

Javed, 51, has served as Lahore Qalandars' head coach in the PSL since 2017, leading them to successive titles in 2022 and 2023. The Qalandars campaign this year was a disappointing one as the side won just one game and finished bottom of the table.

Javed has also worked as Pakistan's bowling coach, most notably when they won the T20 World Cup in 2009, and served as head coach of the UAE, during a period they were granted ODI status and qualified for the 2015 World Cup. He was also Pakistan's Under-19 coach during their run to the title in 2004.