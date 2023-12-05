Holder: 'T10 is here to stay, so if you can't adapt, you'll always struggle'

"The game continues to move and evolve. It's no point staying stagnant; you've got to find ways to continue to improve"

Jason Holder , who had already joined the league of freelance T20 cricketers with stints in the CPL, IPL, BBL and SA20, has now added T10 to the list. The West Indies allrounder, representing Samp Army in the ongoing second edition of the Abu Dhabi T10, is relishing the challenge of cricket's shortest format.

Army started the season with a loss against Northern Warriors, but hit back with four successive wins. Holder played crucial roles in three of those victories. First, he bowled a decisive spell of 1 for 8 in two overs against Chennai Braves . Then, he produced back-to-back all-round performances, smashing 29 from ten balls and grabbing 3 for 12 against Team Abu Dhabi , and a Player-of-the-Match contribution of 3 for 15 against Delhi Bulls

Holder made his feats in the newest format sound quite easy.

"You've just got to be very clear. Once you're clear, it's easier to execute," he told ESPNcricinfo. "The moment you have a clouded mind, it's a lot more difficult to execute. Having a clear mind, being clinical and just executing your plans is very much on the precision part of the game, and you've got to be precise in terms of executing."

As a bowler, Holder has only two overs to try and make an impact in a T10 game, and yet has delivered the results with the ball this season. He says the pressure in T10 isn't any different to that of any other format, and has the numbers to show it, too.

Holder has bagged eight wickets in five games, bowling at an average of just 10.12 and an incredible economy of 8.10 runs an over. Eventually, he brings it all down to execution and learning, and being keen to work on his skills.

"You've got to execute on any given day, and make sure you're hitting your straps," he said. "You're always looking to develop your game; you're never a complete package. The game continues to move and evolve. It's no point staying stagnant; you've got to find ways to continue to improve. You've got to keep sharpening your skills, and making yourself better."

West Indies, along with the USA, will be hosting the T20 World Cup in just about six months' time. They have another 14 T20Is scheduled before the big tournament comes along - five of them against England at home start next week - and being a rare West Indies player who currently plays all three formats for his country, Holder believes T10 is "a good challenge" to have.