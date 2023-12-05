Kohler-Cadmore's 19-ball 69*, Thushara's four-for decimate Warriors

Gladiators take pole position on points table; Samp Army extend winning streak to four

Deccan Gladiators 104 for 2 (Kohler-Cadmore 69*) beat Northern Warriors 100 for 6 (Neesham 31, Thushara 4-12) by eight wickets

Samp Army's reign at the top of the points table proved to be shortlived, as Tom Kohler-Cadmore 's whirlwind 19-ball 69 not out on the back of Nuwan Thushara 's 4 for 12 catapulted Deccan Gladiators to the No. 1 spot on Tuesday evening in the Abu Dhabi T10. It was Northern Warriors who bore the brunt of the two-man show as they went down by eight wickets in what was their fourth loss on the bounce.

Thushara struck with his second and fourth deliveries of the day, taking out Kennar Lewis and Hazratullah Zazai. Josh Cobb was run-out on the fifth ball of that over as Warriors slipped to 13 for 3 after two. Angelo Mathews and Jimmy Neesham added 50 runs for the fourth wicket but took 34 balls to do it. Thushara returned to send back Mathews and Azmatullah Omarzai in his second over to finish with the best bowling figures in the competition this year so far.

Rahul Chopra and Neesham then got a few big hits away to drag Warriors to 100 for 6 in ten overs.

Kohler-Cadmore, though, made a mockery of the target. He hacked Mathews for four sixes in the first over of the chase, followed it up by whacking Omarzai for three successive fours, and then hammered Tabraiz Shamsi for one four and three sixes. En route, he brought up his fifty off just 13 balls.

It took Gladiators all of 6.1 overs to chase down the target with Kohler-Cadmore's strike rate a barely believable 363.15, with four fours and eight sixes.

Karim Janat picked up two wickets in an over to derail Bangla Tigers' innings • Abu Dhabi T10

Samp Army 85 for 4 (Gous 42, Howell 1-8) beat Bangla Tigers 82 (Cox 27, Irshad 3-12, Qais 3-14, Janat 2-4) by six wickets

After Samp Army elected to field, Jason Holder struck in his first over, but Jordan Cox lay into the bowlers before Qais and Co. derailed their innings. Qais first took out Cox last ball of the fifth over, and Karim Janat picked up two wickets in the next. Qais then sent back Dominic Drakes and Daniel Sams off successive balls, while Irshad picked up two wickets in an over of his own as Tigers slipped from 36 for 1 to 59 for 8 in 22 balls. Benny Howell (11* off six balls) and Rohan Mustafa (11 off eight) pushed Tigers to 82 before they were bowled out off the final ball of the innings.

In reply, Samp Army lost Faf du Plessis early, but Gous smashed Sams for two fours in the first over before taking Shannon Gabriel for two fours and two sixes. Gabriel, who had on Monday picked up 2 for 2 , went for 26 in just his first over. Samp Army did lose their way a bit in the middle overs, but Gous' whirlwind knock countered that.