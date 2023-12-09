Zampa leaves early mark on BBL but World Cup has 'taken its toll'

The legspinner took 2 for 24 in his first game for Melbourne Renegades

Adam Zampa is still feeling the physical effects of Australia's World Cup campaign but hopes a slightly more forgiving BBL schedule will help him get back into top shape.

Zampa battled injuries and illness early in the World Cup before bouncing back in emphatic style with three consecutive four-wicket hauls and a tournament record-equaling tally of 23 wickets for a spinner.

He also stayed on for the start of the T20I series against India but returned home after the second game. On Saturday he was back in action in the BBL with a first outing for his new side Melbourne Renegades. He claimed the wickets of Steven Smith and Tom Curran with consecutive balls during an impressive return of 2 for 24 from four overs, in which he only conceded one boundary, although it was Sydney Sixers who took the points

Renegades face Perth Scorchers in Geelong on Sunday and then have an 11-day break. Overall, the reduced 10-game regular season in this year's BBL allows players a little more breathing space.

"Body's probably not in an ideal situation but feeling much better than it was at the start of the World Cup," Zampa told reporters. "We've got a game in two day's time then a little bit of a break so there's periods now to try and get away from it, get the body good and just get away from cricket because it's been a big few months. It's taken its toll, that's for sure."

Australia's World Cup triumph has still to properly sink in for Zampa who has now played a key role in both the T20 and ODI prizes.

"Been home for a week and still waking up most morning's pinching myself," he said. "Personally I can't believe I'm at this stage of my career. I always felt like I was scrapping just to stay in the Australian team. Never really thought I'd play as much as I have for Australia.

"You are grateful to be there for a lot of it, never really think about winning World Cups then you get to the stage in the last couple of years where it's all you want. To be sitting here now, to have won a T20 World Cup two years ago and now the one-day World Cup, it means a lot to me."