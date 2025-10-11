Rahmat leaves the field in a wheelchair after suffering calf injury

Rahmat Shah , the Afghanistan batter, is "most likely" out of the ongoing ODI series against Bangladesh because of a calf injury, according to team physio Nirmalan Thanabalasingam. Rahmat braved the injury to try to bat after Afghanistan had lost their ninth wicket in Saturday's second ODI , after having retired hurt earlier, but he could stand at the crease for just one ball.

Thanabalasingam ran out to help Rahmat, who by then couldn't even stand. Later, the paramedics took him out of the ground in a wheelchair.

"He unfortunately succumbed to his injury so he is out now," Thanabalasingam said. "We will do the all the right things in terms of imaging and stuff tomorrow. He is going to be out for some time, I think."

Rahmat initially felt discomfort when he was trying to take a single in the 15th over after having walked out to bat at his usual No. 4. It was an innocuous looking shot, but his turn on the heel might have affected his calf. He was batting on nine at the time, and struggled to walk properly as he went off the field.

Afghanistan struggled without Rahmat, who made an invaluable half-century in the first ODI, which made him the first Afghanistan batter to reach 4000 runs in ODIs. Rahmat's absence meant regular middle-order wickets, with only Ibrahim Zadran holding things together.