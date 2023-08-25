Gurbaz and Zadran pile up records in vain
Pakistan, meanwhile, brought up their eighth ODI win by a one-wicket margin
301 Target chased by Pakistan in Hambantota, the fourth-highest successful target chase by any team in ODIs in Sri Lanka and the second-biggest by a visiting team, behind Zimbabwe's 317 in the 2017 Galle ODI. Pakistan's 301 is also the second-highest successful chase in a day-night ODI in Sri Lanka, behind the home team's chase of 314 last year in Pallekele, also against Afghanistan.
8 Men's ODIs won by Pakistan by a one-wicket margin. The target of 301 they chased is the highest for any of their one-wicket wins. It's also the first defeat for Afghanistan by that margin in ODIs.
227 Partnership between Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran is the second-highest opening stand to end up on the losing side in ODI cricket. The highest is 235 by Herschelle Gibbs and Gary Kirsten in the 2000 Kochi ODI, which India won by three wickets. The 227-run stand is also the joint third-highest for any wicket to result in an ODI defeat.
2 The partnership between Gurbaz and Zadran is the second-highest for Afghanistan in ODIs, behind the duo's 256-run stand against Bangladesh last month. It was also the second-highest opening stand by any pair against Pakistan, behind the 284-run stand between David Warner and Travis Head in the 2017 Adelaide ODI.
1 Bigger partnerships than the one between Gurbaz and Zadran by visiting pairs in men's ODIs in Sri Lanka. Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly shared a 252-run opening stand in Colombo against Sri Lanka in 1998.
151 Gurbaz's score in Hambantota is the second highest individual score for Afghanistan in ODI cricket. The highest is by Ibrahim Zadran, who made 162 against Sri Lanka in 2022. It is also the third-highest score in ODIs in Sri Lanka, behind the 169 by Kumar Sangakkara against South Africa in 2013 and Zadran's 162 in Pallekele.
5 Players before Gurbaz to score 150s against Pakistan in men's ODIs. He is also the first wicketkeeper with a 150-plus score in ODIs against Pakistan. The previous-highest score was MS Dhoni's 148 in Visakhapatnam in 2005.
23 Innings taken by Gurbaz to score his fifth century in ODIs. Only two batters have taken fewer innings to score their fifth men's ODI hundred - Quinton de Kock and Imam-ul-Haq in 19 innings each.
21y 269d Gurbaz's age on Thursday, making him the fourth youngest player to score 150 in men's ODIs and the youngest wicketkeeper with a 150. Quinton de Kock was the previous youngest keeper at 23 years and 288 days while scoring 178 against Australia in 2016.
5 Players to be run out by the bowler while backing up in men's ODIs, including Shadab Khan. He now joins an exclusive list comprising Brian Luckhurst (by Greg Chappell in 1975), Grant Flower (by Dipak Patel in 1992), Peter Kirsten (by Kapil Dev in 1992) and Jos Buttler (by Sachithra Senanayake in 2014).
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo