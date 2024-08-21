Afghanistan sign up R Sridhar as assistant coach

Sridhar, 54, is a former left-arm spinner who played for Hyderabad in the Indian domestic circuit in the 1990s. He began his coaching career in 2001, and went on to work at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, with the India Under-19s at the 2014 World Cup, and with Kings XI Punjab at the IPL, leading up to his long stint with India's senior side. Sridhar is a Level-3 certified coach.