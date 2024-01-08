Afghanistan to play Tests against Sri Lanka and Ireland in February

Afghanistan will be topping up their Test-match experience in double quick time by facing Sri Lanka and Ireland in February 2024.

With most of the focus on the two limited-overs formats, Afghanistan ended up playing just one Test match over a better part of the last three years . Now, however, they've found space in the calendar and have announced two separate all-format series taking place between February 2 and March 18.

The busy period begins with their first-ever Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo, which will then be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. Seven days after the end of their tour of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will be in the UAE hosting Ireland for a one-off Test match between February 28 and March 3. This series also includes a limited-overs leg as Afghanistan build towards the next T20 World Cup due to take place in the West Indies and the USA in June.

Afghanistan's tour of Sri Lanka was always going to feature a Test match and three T20Is. "The addition of these three ODIs," ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf said, "is a significant move to ensure a complete and comprehensive tour which not only provides good exposure to Afghanistan Cricket but will also foster stronger relations between the two nations. Playing Sri Lanka in Sri Lanka is always tricky but is a challenge that Afghan Atalan can easily embrace."

Prior to all this, Afghanistan will play their first-ever bilateral series against India this month and their chief executive Naseeb Khan was hopeful that all these games would set the team up for the challenges ahead. "The upcoming tours of India, Sri Lanka, and then the home series against Ireland will help us to prepare the team for the much-important T20 World Cup. Eagerly looking for the multiple series upfront."

Along with announcing schedules for these tours, the ACB also modified the sanctions that they placed on Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi for wanting to forego their national contracts. All three players were initially barred from playing in any T20 leagues for the next two years but now the board has had a change of heart.

Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka

February 2-6, 2024 One-Off Test, Colombo

February 9, 2024, 1st ODI, Colombo

February 11, 2024, 2nd ODI, Colombo

February 14, 2024, 3rd ODI, Colombo

February 17, 2024, 1st T20I, Dambulla

February 19, 2024, 2nd T20I, Dambulla

February 21, 2024, 3rd T20I, Dambulla

Afghanistan vs Ireland in the UAE