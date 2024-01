Farooqi, Mujeeb and Naveen to get limited NOCs as ACB modifies sanctions

"We really hope the players avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners." ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf said. "The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it's important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritise the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organisation."