Farooqi, Mujeeb and Naveen to get limited NOCs as ACB modifies sanctions

They are now eligible again for central contracts, but face financial penalties as well

Last month , all three of them expressed a wish to be released from their central contracts so that they may pursue other opportunities on the T20 franchise circuit, for which the Afghanistan Cricket Board punished them by revoking their existing No-Objection Certificates and denying them further NOCs for a period of two years.

Following "a comprehensive investigation" after Farooqi, Mujeeb and Naveen approached the board and expressed "a strong desire to represent the country again," the ACB has relaxed their initial position, allowing the players a "limited" number of NOCs to play in franchise T20 leagues and clearing them to avail central contracts. All three have also been served with a "final warning" and wage cuts from their monthly salary and/or their match fees.

The ACB press release with these details also said it may grant them central contracts, which were delayed when the initial sanctions were imposed, "while strictly monitoring their performance and discipline in events."

"We really hope the players avoid making similar inconveniences in the future as we expect them to represent the country in the best of manners." ACB chief Mirwais Ashraf said. "The ACB and the rules are above all of us and it's important to adhere to the regulations because there are no exceptions for anyone in this regard. However, such cases of a similar nature would be dealt with more strictly as we prioritise the prestige of the Afghanistan Cricket and the organisation."

The ACB's hardline stance stands in contrast to the approach taken by most national boards in recent years, with the majority opting to allow their players flexibility to fulfil lucrative contracts in overseas leagues even if they turn down central contracts.