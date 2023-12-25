ACB sanction Mujeeb, Naveen, Farooqi for wanting to opt out of national contract

Trio won't get franchise league NOCs for two years, the board statement said, while also having their national contracts delayed

The Afghanistan Cricket Board has sanctioned Mujeeb Ur Rahman Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen Ul Haq for "prioritizing their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan," a board statement said on Monday. The board has therefore delayed their 2024 annual central contracts and also announced no NOCs (no-objection certificates) for the trio for the next two years, including the revokement of any NOC they currently possess.

According to the ACB statement, the trio recently told the board of their desire to be released from the annual central contracts starting January 1 2024, while also asking for consent to play in franchise tournaments.

"The insistence on not signing the central contract for these players was their involvement in commercial leagues, prioritising their personal interests over playing for Afghanistan, which is regarded as a national responsibility," the board statement added. "By opting for their release, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to take disciplinary measures against these players."

The sanctions come after the board assigned a committee to "thoroughly investigate the matter and develop appropriate recommendations that best serve the ACB's interests."

"The decision by the Afghanistan Cricket Board is made with a focus on national priorities, aligned with the ACB's core values and principles," the statement further said. "It highlights the necessity for every player to maintain the ACB's principles and prioritise the country's interests above their personal ones."