Mujeeb left out of Melbourne Derby after a change in NOC conditions

Mujeeb, along with fast bowlers Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi , had been sanctioned by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) after expressing a desire to be left out of the central contracts list for 2024. The sanctions included no NOCs for the trio to play T20 leagues for the next two years and a revoking of any NOC they currently possess.

Renegades had previously said in a statement that they had "received no communication that Mujeeb's availability for the BBL could change from original plans" and "the club will continue to support him for the rest of the BBL season". Today, a fresh statement was issued, saying: "Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been removed from the squad after a change to his NOC conditions made him unavailable for the match."