Mujeeb Ur Rahman's BBL season cut short by Afghanistan Cricket Board

Afghanistan and Renegades spinner missed the Melbourne derby and flew home while he awaits an update from the board

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's T20 league future is uncertain after he did not want to sign a central contract with the ACB • ICC/Getty Images

Mujeeb Ur Rahman 's season with Melbourne Renegades is over after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) revoked his No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the remainder of the Big Bash League.

Mujeeb was not available for selection in Renegades' eight-wicket defeat to Melburne Stars on Tuesday and ESPNcricinfo understands he has flown home to Afghanistan as he awaits an update from the board.

"Mujeeb's time with the Melbourne Renegades in BBL13 has unfortunately come to an end," a Renegades spokesperson confirmed to ESPNcricinfo. "Due to a recent change in his NOC, his tournament ended earlier than anticipated and he flew home this evening."

The ACB announced on December 25 that Mujeeb, along with seamers Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq, would be sanctioned after telling the board they did not intend to sign central contracts for 2024. The three players were told they would be considered "non-eligible" for NOCs for the next two years, and that any current NOCs would be revoked.

Mujeeb played two more games for Renegades after the ACB made their decision public, but the club was informed ahead of Tuesday's Melbourne derby that his NOC has been withdrawn , ruling him out of the fixture.

Farooqi and Naveen have since featured for Afghanistan in their ongoing T20I series against the UAE after talks with the board in which they "demonstrated a strong desire to represent their country again", according to the ACB. Mujeeb was not part of Afghanistan's squad for that series, but may come into consideration for their upcoming T20I tour of India.

All three players are awaiting the outcome of a "comprehensive investigation" by an ACB committee which will reconsider the sanctions imposed. As things stand, they will be unavailable to play in overseas leagues over the next 24 months, including IPL 2024.

The ACB's hardline stance stands in contrast to the approach taken by most national boards in recent years, with the majority opting to allow their players flexibility to fulfil lucrative contracts in overseas leagues even if they turn down central contracts.

The ICC clarified in April 2022 that all players require NOCs from their relevant member board to play in domestic matches overseas, regardless of their contractual status with the board and even if they have retired from the game.

Joe Clarke, the English wicketkeeper-batter, has also been ruled out for the rest of the BBL season. Clarke injured his quad during the Renegades' only win of the season, against Adelaide Strikers, and scans confirmed a tear which places his involvement in the ILT20, where he is due to play for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, in doubt.

"Scans on Tuesday confirmed a quad tear, which ends his BBL tournament prematurely," a Renegades spokesperson said. "He will leave the Renegades squad and fly home in the coming days."

Jordan Cox, Clarke's compatriot, replaced him in the squad for Tuesday's derby and is set to be available for the remainder of the league stages before he heads to the UAE for the ILT20. Quinton de Kock has only one match remaining on his contract before flying home for the SA20.