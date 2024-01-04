Netherlands captain Scott Edwards called up by Melbourne Renegades

Melbourne Renegades have sent an SOS to Netherlands captain Scott Edwards to be available for the last two games of the BBL season as a replacement for the injured Joe Clarke

Edwards is currently in South Africa with the Netherlands team on a training tour that includes five practice matches against SA20 teams before the start of that tournament and a month-long camp.

But Edwards, who also holds Australian citizenship, is leaving South Africa early to return to Melbourne, where he grew up, to be available for Renegades' final two BBL matches, as they will be without a specialist wicketkeeper-batter after Quinton de Kock departs for the SA20 following the match against Hobart Hurricanes on Thursday.

Renegades don't have a local wicketkeeper on their list, having traded Sam Harper to Melbourne Stars for legspinner Adam Zampa. They had recruited de Kock to keep in the six games he was available for, and were relying on Clarke to fill the role for the remaining matches. But Clarke's season-ending quad injury threw a spanner in the works.

Englishman Jordan Cox was recruited as a replacement player for de Kock, and has played two matches for Renegades already as a specialist batter - one before de Kock's arrival, and the other as Clarke's replacement in the Melbourne derby on Tuesday. Cox has played as a wicketkeeper in 24 of his 88 T20s at professional level, but has not kept in his last 26 matches dating back to January last year.

Edwards, 27, qualifies as an Australian local, and had played in Renegades' practice matches before the BBL. But the Netherlands ODI and T20I captain, who had a very impressive ODI World Cup in India with both bat and gloves, was not signed by any of the BBL teams despite being fully available for the tournament, even as Stars only carried one specialist wicketkeeper in their 18-man squad.

Edwards instead spent December playing club cricket in Melbourne before heading to South Africa with the Netherlands team. But he will return to Melbourne on January 11, and will be available for the second Melbourne derby against Stars at the Marvel Stadium on January 13 and for their final match of the home-and-away season against Sydney Thunder on January 17 if required.

Edwards has never played in the BBL or been contracted despite winning the Ryder Medal as the best player in Victoria's Premier Cricket competition in 2021. He has also never been contracted to play domestically in Australia despite being eligible as a local, although he has played second XI cricket for Victoria in Cricket Australia's second-tier four-day competition that sits underneath Sheffield Shield cricket.

Renegades replace Mujeeb with Hosein

Renegades have also added West Indies left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein for the last two games of the season after Mujeeb Ur Rahman was ruled out of the remainder of the BBL following the Afghanistan Cricket Board's decision to revoke his No-Objection Certificate.